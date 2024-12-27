Boxing Day 2024 at Fontwell ParkBoxing Day 2024 at Fontwell Park
Boxing Day 2024 at Fontwell Park

Boxing Day jump racing at Fontwell Park in 23 photos by Clive Bennett

By Steve Bone
Published 27th Dec 2024, 08:23 GMT
It’s one of the great Sussex sporting traditions of the festive season – Boxing Day racing at Fontwell Park.

And the 2024 renewal didn’t disappoint, with a large crowd flocking to the figure-of-eight course to shake off the Christmas cobwebs and enjoy some absorbing action across seven races.

The highlight was a double for jockey James Davies and Sussex trainer Nick Gifford, who had success with Koenigsstern (11/4) in the Daily Offers With BetMGM Handicap Chase and with River Tyne (11/1) in the Best Odds Guaranteed At BetMGM Handicap Chase.

See pictures by Clive Bennett on this page

1. Boxing Day 2024 at Fontwell Park pictures by Clive Bennett (1).JPG

Boxing Day 2024 at Fontwell Park Photo: Clive Bennett

2. Boxing Day 2024 at Fontwell Park pictures by Clive Bennett (26).JPG

Boxing Day 2024 at Fontwell Park Photo: Clive Bennett

3. Boxing Day 2024 at Fontwell Park pictures by Clive Bennett (27).JPG

Boxing Day 2024 at Fontwell Park Photo: Clive Bennett

4. Boxing Day 2024 at Fontwell Park pictures by Clive Bennett (25).JPG

Boxing Day 2024 at Fontwell Park Photo: Clive Bennett

