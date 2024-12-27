Boxing Day jump racing at Fontwell Park in 23 photos by Clive Bennett

And the 2024 renewal didn’t disappoint, with a large crowd flocking to the figure-of-eight course to shake off the Christmas cobwebs and enjoy some absorbing action across seven races.
The highlight was a double for jockey James Davies and Sussex trainer Nick Gifford, who had success with Koenigsstern (11/4) in the Daily Offers With BetMGM Handicap Chase and with River Tyne (11/1) in the Best Odds Guaranteed At BetMGM Handicap Chase.
See pictures by Clive Bennett on this page and the ones linked – or just by scrolling down the single page if you’re on the Observer app.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.