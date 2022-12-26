A huge crowd shook off the Christmas Day cobwebs by flocking to Fontwell Park for the track’s traditional Boxing Day jump race meeting.

So big was the crowd that long queues of traffic built up on the A27 and some feeder roads as punters made their way to the racecourse – with reports of an accident not helping things run smoothly.

Once they got in, crowds were treated to a mixture of seven jump races and some off-course entertainment, including giant roller-skating chocoaltes and a very real-looking polar bear.

West Sussex trainer Gary Moore was soon off the mark for the day as 4/9 favourite Givega won the Download The At The Races App Novices' Hurdle under a calm ride by Niall Houlihan, first home by five lengths.

Givega in the Fontwell winner's enclosure after victory in the Boxing Day opener for Gary Moore | Picture: Steve Bone

Danny Burton rode Spike Jones to victory at 7/2 for trainer Samuel Drinkwater in the Barber Kurakina Memorial Handicap Hurdle while Rose Sea Has took the At The Races App Form Study Handicap Chase under Charlie Hammond for trainer Dr Richard Newland.

Yorksea (5/2) gave Moore a double when winning the DC Electrical Contracting Handicap Hurdle then Mitchell Bastyan rode the Milton Harris-trained Polyphonic (3/1) to the win in the Follow @attheraces on Twitter Maiden Handicap

