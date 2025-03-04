Brighton's Harlem Eubank has promised more fireworks at the Brighton Centre this Friday as he takes on tough Irishman Tyrone McKenna.

The huge welterweight contest is set to be Eubank's most severe test yet as he eyes world title fights later this year.

Eubank – the nephew of Brighton boxing legend Chris Eubank – has an unbeaten 20-0 record and the former Brighton and Hove Albion youth footballer is excited to perform in front of his home fans once again.

"I’m going to punish him," said the 30-year-old. “[A win over McKenna] puts me right up there, setting me up for those fights that lead me towards world title opportunities. It’s what I need to take me to the next level – a great dance partner.” The ring walk is set for 10pm and TV coverage begins on C5 at 9pm.

