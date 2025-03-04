Harlem Eubank celebrates after winning the WBO Global Super Lightweight title against Timo Schwarzkopf at Brighton Centre in November 2023Harlem Eubank celebrates after winning the WBO Global Super Lightweight title against Timo Schwarzkopf at Brighton Centre in November 2023
Boxing Rich List 2025: The 10 wealthiest fighters in history ahead of Eubank v McKenna at the Brighton Centre – including Anthony Joshua and Floyd Mayweather

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 4th Mar 2025, 09:20 BST
Updated 4th Mar 2025, 09:59 BST
Big time boxing returns to the Brighton Centre this Friday night

Brighton's Harlem Eubank has promised more fireworks at the Brighton Centre this Friday as he takes on tough Irishman Tyrone McKenna.

The huge welterweight contest is set to be Eubank's most severe test yet as he eyes world title fights later this year.

Eubank – the nephew of Brighton boxing legend Chris Eubank – has an unbeaten 20-0 record and the former Brighton and Hove Albion youth footballer is excited to perform in front of his home fans once again.

"I’m going to punish him," said the 30-year-old. “[A win over McKenna] puts me right up there, setting me up for those fights that lead me towards world title opportunities. It’s what I need to take me to the next level – a great dance partner.” The ring walk is set for 10pm and TV coverage begins on C5 at 9pm.

Meanwhile, here's the 10 wealthiest fighters in boxing history...

US boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr - known as "Money" - has a reported net worth of $400 million.

1. Floyd Mayweather Jr

US boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr - known as "Money" - has a reported net worth of $400 million. Photo: ALFREDO ESTRELLA

The former heavyweight champion and grill expert has a reported net worth of $300 million.

2. George Foreman

The former heavyweight champion and grill expert has a reported net worth of $300 million. Photo: AFP

it's difficult to over-state his popularity in Mexico. He's one of the richest fighters around with an estimated net worth of $250 million

3. Canelo Alvarez

it's difficult to over-state his popularity in Mexico. He's one of the richest fighters around with an estimated net worth of $250 million Photo: Steve Marcus

The legendary Filipino boxer has a reported net worth of $220 million.

4. Manny Pacquiao

The legendary Filipino boxer has a reported net worth of $220 million. Photo: RICHARD A. BROOKS

