Worthing Raiders were beaten 61-7 when they faced their sternest test of the season so far, travelling to the Channel Islands to take on the formidable Jersey Reds.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 4am alarm saw the Raiders’ 25-strong travelling party gathering to fly out of Southampton for this daunting away fixture.

The squad of 18 and a travelling reserve were supported by two coaches, the team manager, Raiders’ chairman, physiotherapist and assistant referee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the squad included half a dozen players with experience at this level, the majority were younger talents eager to prove themselves.

Raiders in recent action v Camberley | Picture by Stephen Goodger

The Reds, RFU Championship winners in 2022–23, had ceased trading in 2023 due to financial difficulties. However, their re-emergence was on full display here:

within minutes, it was clear their squad remained physically imposing and well-drilled.

This was always going to be a mountain for the Raiders to climb.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From the opening whistle, Jersey’s power was evident. Worthing’s Ben Heber made an excellent first carry, smashing through the defence, but his second run left him clutching his shoulder, forcing him off early. Jersey capitalised immediately, scoring their first try. A set move off a lineout soon after resulted in a converted score in the corner – 14-0 inside five minutes.

Despite winning a penalty and kicking for territory, the Raiders lost their lineout, handing the Reds another platform. Dominant at both scrum and lineout, Jersey exploited a penalty advantage to burst through the middle for 21-0.

A turnover at halfway gave Jersey’s No8 room to charge forward, offloading to his fullback for another converted try. A driving maul soon after extended their lead further.

Late in the half, disaster struck again for Worthing: Rob Ure was carried off with a painful knee injury, his leg in a brace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jersey’s relentless pressure and clinical finishing continued into the second half, their powerful pack and sharp backs scoring quality tries. But the Raiders never dropped their heads. Their defensive effort was relentless, and they kept looking for opportunities to attack.

Late in the game, Worthing showed their character with their best phase of play: a slick attacking move finished by Luke Gill near the posts, which was converted to put Worthing on the board.

The match ended 61-7 in Jersey’s favour. While the scoreboard suggests a one-sided contest, the numbers fail to capture the pride, heart and commitment shown by the Raiders' squad.

Against one of the most powerful sides outside of National League rugby, Worthing’s young team demonstrated bravery, passion and a refusal to quit – qualities that will serve them well in the season ahead.