Breen’s keen as Royal International Horse Show begins at Hickstead

Ireland’s Trevor Breen made the most of his penultimate draw to win the Unibed-High Performance Equine Bedding BS Winter Grades B&C Championship, the feature class on Wednesday at the Agria Royal International Horse Show at Hickstead.

It’s been 11 years since Trevor last won this class, winning with Classic III back in 2014.

Nine of the 24 starters made it through to today’s jump-off, with Trevor and the eight-year-old Konrad Obolensky completing the second round in a time of 42.44sec. It put them 0.74sec ahead of first drawn Hollie Pearce and James O Hara H, who had held the lead for most of the jump-off.

Britain’s European Team Silver medallist Matt Sampson produced the quickest of the jump-off rounds on Maxima Z, with a time of 41.28sec, but knocked down the final fence to relegate them to 10th.

Trevor Breen was on winning form at Hickstead | Picture: Boots and Hooves Photography

Konrad Obolensky was formerly campaigned by Trevor’s brother Shane, before being sold at the Brilliance Horse Auction in December to Trevor’s parents-in-law Ian and Heather Black.

“I missed the first couple of months with him because I was in Dubai, so Shane kept him ticking along for me,” explained Trevor. “It took a while for us to get to know one another, and I was riding him a bit slow – but then, just before the two-star at Wellington International, I started to ride him much faster. It's not my natural way of riding – it's more aggressive – but he loves it. The faster you go, he just goes higher and tries harder.”

This trait really came into play in today’s jump-off. “It's like I got off one horse and got onto a different horse," Trevor added. "He's always been super talented, I just had to figure out what he liked. That's our job as riders - they don't all have to conform to how we ride."

Earlier today, 15-year-old Gabriella Douglas enjoyed a winning Hickstead debut in the Oakley Coachbuilders BS Winter Grade JC Championship, riding Farravaune Shannen.

“I only jumped on grass for the first time last week,” she admitted. “I’ve never been to a big international show or anything, and I’ve never been to Hickstead before so it was really nerve-wracking for me, and I could tell that my pony was a little bit nervous and a little bit unsure.”

Despite this, the pair delivered a fault-free round to advance them to the jump-off finale – one of just nine ponies and riders to do so.

When they returned for the second round, they went clear again – and this time, they were the only ones to leave all the fences up. “I think people are so eager to win that sometimes it can get to your head,” she said. “So I just went in there looking for a double clear, and sometimes that’s the best outcome.”

Ten-year-old Anya Dewey-Clarke made it back-to-back wins in today’s Pro Ponies UK BS Winter 128cms Championship.

It was the second year in a row that she had won the title with her 17-year-old pony Jim, and Anya was able to learn from last year’s winning experience. “I learned I can definitely trust Jim, and that he tries his absolute heart out for me – and that we can do really tight turns,” said Anya.

Just like last year, today’s jump-off became a match race between Anya and the 2023 winners Annabel Widdowson (Bunbury Conquest), and once again, Anya secured the victory – this time by nearly 1.5sec.

Tabby Morgan-Evans, 12, secured the win in the Coldstream Equestrian BS Winter 138cms Championship.

Her win today came on the Connemara pony Churchfield Tulla Bluebell, one of four ponies that she had qualified for today’s final. “The others were sold, but I’d picked ‘Silver’ to keep because I knew she’d be the best one,” said Tabby.

“She’s very, very special and so quick against the clock, so I knew that I just had to keep cantering and she’d help me out,” said Tabby, who is based at her parents’ stables in Newmarket, where the family business focuses on the backing and pre-training of racehorses.

The pair were one of six to make it into the jump-off – and in the second round, they were the only partnership to leave all the fences up, crossing the finish line in a time of 43.54sec. Runners-up Alex Leggott and Blossom’s Letterkeen Bettyn produced a faster time, but they tipped a rail to relegate them to second place.

Herefordshire’s Emma-Jo Slater and Kimba Luidin won the SEIB BS Winter Novice Championship.

It was back in 2003 when Emma-Jo Slater last claimed the title with Uttah Van Het Indihof. But in 22 years of return visits to Hickstead, the title had eluded Emma-Jo – until today, when she piloted Kimba Luidin to a double clear, stopping the clock at 41.80sec in the jump-off to secure victory by just over a tenth of a second.

“I didn’t really believe we’d win it today, but actually, she’s been going really well,” said Emma-Jo. “She jumped amazing in the first round, and then in the jump-off, I always ride better – and she’s really good, too, because she’s quite careful. She’s quite a busy horse, and can be a bit anxious, but she’s mega talented and scopey, and she doesn’t like having poles, so the jump-off keeps her brain occupied.”

The Agria Royal International Horse Show takes place from 23-27 July at Hickstead in West Sussex. Tickets are available at the gate or online. The action will also be shown live on ClipMyHorse.TV.