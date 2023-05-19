The Horsham 10k road race took place in fine sunshine on Sunday – and was voted a real winner.

More than 400 runners entered a race run over a two-lap multi-terrain course starting and finishing at Horsham Rugby Club.

The event is organised by the Horsham Joggers Running Club and is part of the Sussex Grand Prix League.

Club athletes from across the county took part but more than half the entries were from fun runners.

The race is under way with eventual winner Bryan Brett of Eastbourne Rovers AC to the fore | Picture: tobyphillipsphotography.co.uk

Following recent wet weather, it was great for all involved to wake up to a fine Sunday morning. By race time, the course was bathed in sunshine with near-perfect conditions for running down quiet roads, country lanes and a woodland bridleway.

Race winner was Bryan Brett of Eastbourne Rovers AC in an impressive 34:17. First lady home was Nicole Allan from Brighton Phoenix in an equally impressive 37:08.

Prizes were given across a range of age categories and the team events were won by the Vegan Runners men and Hailsham Harriers ladies.

There was a fun run within the rugby club grounds for under-16s.

Women's race winner Nicole Allan is seen here going for glory | Picture: tobyphillipsphotography.co.uk

A total of 44 took part, ranging from toddlers being helped by mum and dad to some serious teenage runners. The first girl home was Rylee Rothe; first boy Paul Nixon.

Each year one runner is selected for the Andy Spriggs Running Spirit Award. Andy was a leading light with Horsham Joggers and was instrumental in setting up the 10k. This year Nina Trevarthen from Crawley Saints & Sinners won, thanks to her being ever present at the Horsham race and other local ones.

Horsham Joggers were pleased again to have the support of sponsor Brock Taylor, leading local independent estate and letting agents.

After five years, this was Geoff Parker’s final year as race director. He said: “What a great day we had with people young and old out enjoying themselves.

"The race cannot happen without a hard-working organising team and an army of volunteers. My thanks go to 85 Horsham Joggers and friends who turned out to help.”