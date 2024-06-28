Bryan Brett breaks the tape for a course record and victory | Picture: Steven Farley-The Graphic Corner

Perfect conditions welcomed 500 eager runners at this year’s Eastbourne 10k on Sunday.

The race, now in its sixth year, was deemed an overwhelming success by runners and organisers Sue Fry and Liz Lumber from Eastbourne Runs.

This year’s course returned to a start to the west of the bandstand, with runners taking in much of the lower prom on the flat and fast course.

Here’s our gallery of 55 great pictures by the event – taken by official race photographer Steven Farley, with some from the organising team.

Ready for the start | Picture : Steven Farley - The Graphic Corner

For some it was a question of running for fun; others were searching for a personal best and plenty had their own personal goals.

This year many participated in memory of Bev Bell, who sadly passed away recently, and the 10k fell on what would have been her birthday.

Friends and family wore special T-shirts on their run in Bev’s honour.

Heading into the race lead from the klaxon was Eastbourne Rovers ace Bryan Brett.

Lead bike man David Webb had his work cut out as Brett held a blistering pace, smashing the course record held by Matt Grindrod by 36 seconds in a time of 33min 24sec.

Second was Charlie Penrose (Brighton Phoenix) in 34.40 and third Patrick Marsden (Polegate Plodders) in 35.10.

In the women’s race, Lewes AC talent Harriet Bloor also broke the 2023 record, held by Rebecca Robinson, by four seconds to finish in 37.11

Second female home was 15-year-old Raya Petrova (Eastbourne Rovers) in 39.59, with Charlotte Melrose-Cantouris close behind in third in 40.08.

The ‘full’ signs were up early as 500 signed up to take on the race, which was held in beautiful sunshine. Many runners and spectators declared it a hit – and plans for next year’s renewal are already afoot.

Organiser Liz Lumber of Eastbourne Runs said: “We were amazed how quickly the event filled this year and it’s been wonderful to see many returning year after year, with some competing for their first time.”

Liz and fellow organiser Sue Fry also organise the Eastbourne Half Marathon. The Eastbourne Run events have raised over £20,000 for local charities. This year’s charity was Matthew 25 Mission.

Sue said: “We get a great sense of satisfaction hosting run events for everyone to enjoy, while encouraging health and fitness for all ages and abilities. We are lucky to have so many willing volunteers year after year including the young Eastbourne Sea Cadets and the 2nd Willingdon Scouts.”

The 2025 Eastbourne 10k has yet to be announced.

Follow eastbourneruns.co.uk for updates on the races.