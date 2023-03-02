Brewin'upastorm won Fontwell Park’s richest race of the year for a second time.

Brewin'upastorm has been at trainer Olly Murphy's Warren Chase Stables since 2018 and having been a comfortable winner of Fontwell's famous National Spirit Hurdle two years ago, Brewin'upastorm was beaten into second by Botox Has last year.

But after a wind operation, the ten-year-old is back to his best and triumphed again in the £80,000 feature race of a fine afternoon’s racing at the figure-of-eight track on Sunday.

Murhpy told the Racing Post: "I've been training for five years now and you need these horses. He, along with Thomas Darby and Itchy Feet have been stars and none of them are on the decline.

Brewin'upastorm (nearside) on the way to another National Spirit Hurdle win at Fontwell Park | Picture: Clive Bennett

"I've trained some big winners and that was right up there, I really enjoyed that. He's left a couple of good races behind in the past but you don't realise until they're gone how good horses like this are. He's very special to us all."

Murphy admitted watching the contest was a ‘messy race’. He added: "It was a horrid watch and I'd say a ghastly one to ride in.”

Murphy said the winning horse might now go to Aintree or Sandown.

The big race line-up also featured Gary Moore’s Goshen, but he continually jumped to his right and offering rider Jamie Moore little assistance.

Fontwell officials were delighted at the day’s success.

Executive director Guy Pridie said: “We were delighted with the turnout for the day, with racegoers coming from all over – not to mention the quality of runners, with Brewin’upastorm winning the big race of the day.