Bridgeview Judo Club awards celebrate members' efforts
These awards represent a variety of attainment and accomplishment for the players and are a highly anticipated event in the judo calendar.
This year it was harder than ever to make decisions on those players who should get the accolades, mostly due to the progression, dedication and hard work shown by so many across the club.
Many of the awards could have equally been won by several players, but in the end, the club team made the decisions based on their own experience and the whole year of training and competitions.
The following players received awards:
Best Technicians: Grace Chatfield & Louie Hanna
Most Promising Judokas: Sarah Chatfield & Freddie Bloemen
Best Ukes: Reece Loughlin & Marlon Afzali
Best Competitors: Holly Bellamy & Oran McGowan
Spirit of Judo: Elsie Riggs & Joe McGowan
Most Improved Judokas: Amelija Andruse & Aiden Redway
The club would like to congratulate all the players on their achievement and commitment to their club and their sport. The club was also pleased to have some great competition results recently, which will be reported on in due course.
Judo takes place at the Malling Community Centre in Lewes on Sunday evenings and visitors and new players are always welcome.
Contact [email protected] if you are interested in coming along.