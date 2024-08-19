Bridgeview Judo competition success
Louie Hanna and Holly Bellamy both fought superbly, won all of their fights convincingly and earned themselves gold medals.
Hanna had a succession of contests that were not necessarily going his way but in every one he reached a point where he took control. He won his last bout with a hold down technique but all the others were finished with big, maximum score throws.
Bellamy was almost poetic with her clinical display of excellent judo and won all of her fights with hard work and precision.
Alekss Andruss lost out on a gold medal due to a dubious refereeing decision but he did very well to secure a silver medal against very strong opposition.
He demonstrated good attacking judo and is developing into a very good player. His sister, Amelija Andruse, had a convincing win in the knock-out stages to earn herself a bronze medal but general her performance lacked her normal determination and she lost two contests that she did was capable of winning with a little more concentration.
She recently secured a bronze medal in the Kent International Judo Competition and is capable of fighting at a high level.
This was a very good competition and two gold, one silver and one bronze medal is definitely a success for Lewes Judo.
Final results:
Louie Hanna - Gold
Holly Bellamy - Gold
Alekss Andruss - Silver
Amelija Andruse - Bronze
