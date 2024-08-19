Bridgeview Judo competition success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bridgeview Judo Club entered just four players in the Sussex Red, Yellow and Orange Belt Open competition and brought home four medals for their efforts. The entry was low due to clashes with several other major events but the standard of judo was high and the bouts were all very exciting.

Louie Hanna and Holly Bellamy both fought superbly, won all of their fights convincingly and earned themselves gold medals.

Hanna had a succession of contests that were not necessarily going his way but in every one he reached a point where he took control. He won his last bout with a hold down technique but all the others were finished with big, maximum score throws.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bellamy was almost poetic with her clinical display of excellent judo and won all of her fights with hard work and precision.

Tell us your club news.

Alekss Andruss lost out on a gold medal due to a dubious refereeing decision but he did very well to secure a silver medal against very strong opposition.

He demonstrated good attacking judo and is developing into a very good player. His sister, Amelija Andruse, had a convincing win in the knock-out stages to earn herself a bronze medal but general her performance lacked her normal determination and she lost two contests that she did was capable of winning with a little more concentration.

She recently secured a bronze medal in the Kent International Judo Competition and is capable of fighting at a high level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was a very good competition and two gold, one silver and one bronze medal is definitely a success for Lewes Judo.

Final results:

Louie Hanna - Gold

Holly Bellamy - Gold

Alekss Andruss - Silver

Amelija Andruse - Bronze