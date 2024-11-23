Bridgeview Judo grading success
Over the past few weeks, Bridgeview Judo club coaches have been focusing on their player's theoretical knowledge of judo in order to ensure they have the appropriate knowledge to reach their next grades.
The club prides itself on producing players who can not only apply the technical ability require3d for their sport on the judo mat, but also be able to understand and explain the techniques, translations and ethos of judo.
The following players gained new grades:
Red belt section
Freddie Bloeman - 2nd Mon
Lucas Goncalves - 2nd Mon
Aidan Redway - 2nd Mon
Autumn Howe - 2nd Mon
Elsie Riggs - 3rd Mon
Alekss Andruss - 3rd Mon
Greyson Howe - 3rd Mon
Jason Tzavaras - 3rd Mon
Yellow belt section
Emily Charman - 6th Mon
Orange Belt section
Amelija Andruse - 7th Mon
Marlon Afzali - 7th Mon
Louie Hanna - 8th Mon
In the senior grades, Samaa Bhartii moved to a senior yellow belt (5th Kyu), Remy Duke and Andy Barnes both gained their blue belts (2nd Kyu), and last but by no means least, Jocelyn Kearley-Light excellently completed all the required theory to achieve her brown belt (1st Kyu) grade.
Congratulations to all the players on your hard work and dedication. The club will now be looking forward to a few competitions and their pre-Christmas special fun & games session in a few weeks.