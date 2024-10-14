Bridgeview Judo success in Surrey!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bridgeview Judo Club in Lewes had only three players competing in the Surrey Open at Redhill, but they all performed to a high level with some excellent judo and made the whole day worthwhile for the club.

Emily Charman opened the day with a thrilling fight in the knock-outs of her weight and age category. She was eventually overpowered by a bigger, stronger girl but did create opportunities early on that a more experienced player would have exploited. She secured a silver medal after a tough follow-up bout which stayed level with one score each until she put her opponent flat on her back with a very fine ippon (maximum score) technique.

Marlon Afzali fought against his clubmate Oran McGowan in his opening contest. He allowed himself to be dominated for grips, position and attacks and was inevitably held down and defeated. This turned out, effectively, to be the final and McGowan secured the gold medal with Afzali in silver position. He went on to win his other bouts comfortably, demonstrating that he thoroughly deserved his silver medal.

Associate member Oran McGowan dominated all of his fights, with superior grips and movement, and devastating attacks. From the start he looked like the gold medallist he ended up being.

So three more competition medals were successfully added to the Bridgeview Judo Club tally, with more destined to come as the competitive season opens up.