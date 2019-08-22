Brighton and Hove Triathlon sells out in record time

Organisers for the Brighton and Hove Triathlon are delighted that they have had to close entries early due to unprecedented demand.

The 4th Triathlon is due to take place on Hove Lawns on 14/15th September and is a weekend of multi-sport for all the family. Children as young as three can race in the Scootathlon on Saturday 14th September whilst the Children’s and Adult Triathlon will take place on Sunday 15th.

Race Director John Lunt said, “This year we have had a fantastic response. People are so keen to come and compete in Brighton. It’s an honour to stage triathlon in such an iconic location, in a world renowned city. We are delighted to welcome athletes from over 15 countries, from as far and wide as Australia, Hong Kong, USA and Croatia.

Over the course of the weekend spectators will see a highly competitive field of athletes who will be racing for places to represent their age group for GB at the ITU World Championships and European championships next year. They will be at the peak of their fitness and spectators will see some amazing performances from athletes up to the age of 85.”

One of the competitors Daniel Marusic from Croatia is coming with 3 other members of the Dubrovnik Triathlon Club to compete in the Olympic distance. Daniel said, “We are really looking forward to coming to Brighton and racing at your triathlon. The sport in Croatia is still very young. Next year we hope to have a whole team travelling over. On our return to Croatia we will be competing at our own Dubrovnik Triathlon in October where we hope we will see some of the Brighton competitors too.”

John continued, “Triathlon is an extremely complicated sport to organise whether it is the Olympic Games or here in Brighton. There is a lot to do behind the scenes from sponsors to safety pins, loos to logistics. I have been doing this for 30 years and it is still my passion as it is an inclusive sport; We have LGBT athletes who feel very comfortable racing here, children who are getting their first taste of an Olympic sport, a high percentage of female competitors and age groups that range from 3 – 85.”

There is a free event village accompanying the Triathlon Races with a variety of different food and drink vendors, buskers and a climbing wall for all ages.