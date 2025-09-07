Brighton Breach: Jess scores 50th England try as Red Roses beat Australia

By Steve Bone
Published 7th Sep 2025, 12:00 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2025, 12:01 BST
Jess Breach on her way to England's first try v Australia (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
Jess Breach on her way to England's first try v Australia (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
She’s a Sussex girl – so it was only fitting that Jess Breach should score her 50th Red Roses try in Brighton … to help England qualify for the World Cup quarter-finals.

England recovered from a shaky start to beat Australia 47-7 and set up a quarter-final against Scotland next weekend.

After Breach scored England’s first try, flanker Sadia Kabeya and replacement prop Kelsey Clifford both scored two tries in a match that was watched by Catherine, Princess of Wales among 30,433 supporters at the home of Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Red Roses even had a visit in the dressing room from the Princess of Wales.

For Breach, who played as a junior for Chichester RFC and Pulborough RFC, it was another day to savour with her family and friends in the stands – a week after she had earned her 50th Red Roses cap.

