Brighton Breach: Jess scores 50th England try as Red Roses beat Australia
England recovered from a shaky start to beat Australia 47-7 and set up a quarter-final against Scotland next weekend.
After Breach scored England’s first try, flanker Sadia Kabeya and replacement prop Kelsey Clifford both scored two tries in a match that was watched by Catherine, Princess of Wales among 30,433 supporters at the home of Brighton and Hove Albion.
The Red Roses even had a visit in the dressing room from the Princess of Wales.
For Breach, who played as a junior for Chichester RFC and Pulborough RFC, it was another day to savour with her family and friends in the stands – a week after she had earned her 50th Red Roses cap.