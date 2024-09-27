Brighton Half Marathon 2025: Here’s all you need to know as changes are made to race day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Brighton Half Marathon returns to the city on Sunday, March 2, 2025.

In the 2024 race, thousands of runners took to the streets of Brighton and Hove in the Half Marathon, Wheelchair Race and Youth Races. This year the race will have a new home on Hove Lawns and the Youth Races will take place the day before on Saturday, March 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The race is organised by E3 Sports Events, the official event partner of the Sussex Beacon who remain the main beneficiary of the event.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sussex Beacon provides specialist support and care for people living with HIV. The event is the single biggest annual fundraiser for The Sussex Beacon. Brighton Half Marathon raises over £1 million for a number of charities across Sussex and the UK each year.

Action from the 2024 Brighton Half Marathon | Pictured supplied by organisers

This year the race will start and finish at Hove Lawns which is already an iconic part of the route. The move to Hove Lawns will offer the space and location to accommodate the continued growth of the event. Places are still available on the Brighton Half Marathon website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Youth Races will take place on Saturday with hundreds of junior runners aged 7-17 expected to take on the mile challenge on Hove Lawns. The chip-timed race is open to all abilities and all participants will receive a technical t-shirt and medal, plus prizes for the first three runners in each age category. Young runners can sign up for their place here.

Holly Freeman, Brighton Half Marathon Operations Director, commented: “Moving to a new Saturday start will help showcase the Youth Races in their own right whilst helping us expand the current format to introduce more races and enable more children to take part.

"Moving from its traditional Sunday start time to a standalone Saturday event makes perfect sense, whilst still being able to give young runners the experience of running on part of the half marathon course with friends and family in attendance to cheer them on. And I’m sure a later lunchtime start will be appreciated!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Youth Races are once again supported by Rockinghorse Children’s Charity.

The charity works in partnership with local hospitals, respite centres and specialist services across Sussex such as The Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital and the Trevor Mann Baby Unit. They fund a huge variety of projects, including toy cars which little patients can drive around hospitals and sea swimming courses for teenagers with long term health conditions.

Emma Henderson, Support Engagement Manager at Rockinghorse Children’s Charity, commented “We are very proud to be the official charity partner of the Brighton Half Marathon Youth Races again for 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Any young runners who choose to fundraise for Rockinghorse Children’s Charity will make a real difference, helping us to continue supporting children across Sussex. The Youth Races are a real fixture of the running calendar now and it’s always wonderful to see so many young runners taking part and supporting their peers in the local community.”

Brighton Girls School will also be supporting the race with PE staff and pupils from the school leading the warm-up session. The school is also sponsoring bursaries for 60 paid places to make the race accessible to all, members of the school community are volunteering on the day and Brighton Girls will be providing prizes for the 30 Youth Races age category winners.

Rosie McColl, Head of Brighton Girls, said “Brighton Girls is delighted to be sponsoring the Brighton Half Marathon Youth Races for the second year running. Funding sixty free places to make the event accessible to all is a great way to demonstrate our commitment to supporting our city. From our community skateboarding, football and netball clubs to our bursary programme for prospective students, we are proud of our place within the wider city of Brighton & Hove".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over 10,000 runners are expected to flock to Brighton to enjoy the fast, flat 13.1mile seafront course. The Brighton Half Marathon weekend includes a wheelchair race, the 1-mile youth races and a charity relay race.

Go to Brighton Half Marathon website for more information and to sign up to the race, join the Facebook page and follow @BrightonHalf on X and Instagram.