General race places for the 2025 Brighton Half Marathon 2025 are now sold out – but it's not too late to bag a charity place or register for the Youth Race and Wheelchair Race.

The event takes place on Sunday, March 2, and you can sign up to run for one of its charity partners, including the Sussex Beacon, Say Aphasia, Raystede, Taylor Made Dreams, Brain Tumour Research and Amaze.

Places are also open for the Wheelchair Race on the same day as well as the Youth Race on Saturday, March 1.

Over 10,000 runners are expected to flock to Brighton to enjoy the fast, flat 13.1-mile seafront course including celebrity runners Craig Parkinson (Line of Duty, Grace) and Chris Oliver (SAS Who Dares Wins), both running to raise money for the Sussex Beacon.

Action from the 2024 Brighton Half Marathon

Organisers are also thrilled to announce two additional sponsors: Yeomans Toyota, who are returning in 2025 to sponsor the wheelchair race, and a new joint sponsorship from Lancing Prep Hove and Lancing College, who will be co-hosting a water station on the main race route as well as supporting with volunteers and runners.

They join existing sponsors Rockinghorse Children’s Charity and Brighton Girls, who sponsor the Youth Race, alongside main race partners Runna, Frosts, Bagelman, PACE COFFEE, HIGH5, RunBrighton, DoubleTree by Hilton Brighton Metropole, JustGiving and media partner BBC Sussex.

The Brighton Half Marathon starts from a new location on Hove Lawns before sweeping east along Brighton seafront past key city landmarks such as the i360 and the Brighton Palace Pier before heading north past the Royal Pavilion and then on to the bracing cliff tops of East Brighton.

Runners then head back to Madeira Drive and then on to Hove Lagoon and the colourful beach huts of Hove seafront, before finally heading to the finish line on Hove Lawns.

Brighton Half Marathon runners support a variety of good causes

The Youth Race will feature hundreds of junior runners aged 7-17 taking on the mile challenge on Hove Lawns. The chip-timed race is open to all abilities and all participants will receive a technical T-shirt and medal, plus prizes for the first three runners in each age category.

The race is organised by E3 Sports Events, the official event partner of the Sussex Beacon, who are the main beneficiary of the event.

The Sussex Beacon provides specialist support and care for people living with HIV. The Brighton Half Marathon raises over £1m for a number of charities across Sussex and the UK each year and is the single biggest annual fundraiser for the Sussex Beacon.

Go to brightonhalfmarathon.com for more information and to sign up – and join the Facebook page and follow @BrightonHalf on X.