Organisers of the Brighton Half Marathon are seeking volunteers to help out on race day, Sunday, February 26.

Sharon Starr, Volunteer Coordinator for the race, said: “Every year we are delighted and extremely grateful to residents of Brighton, Hove and the surrounding areas for volunteering.

"The race is organised by local charity, The Sussex Beacon, and we simply couldn’t put on the race without people generously giving their time. In the past we’ve had running groups, local charities, groups of friends, schools, businesses, and plenty of individuals help with anything from course marshalling to handing out medals.

"This year we’d encourage anyone with some spare time on 26 February to get in touch. We can’t guarantee the weather, but our volunteers will be helping us put on the happiest half which we hope will put a smile on their faces too!”

Volunteers play a key role at the Brighton Half Marathon

More than 450 volunteers play a key part in the event every year by supporting in a variety of roles including helping with course marshalling, the start and finish area, drinks stations, baggage facility, assisting at the Youth Race and handing out medals and goody bags.

The Brighton Half Marathon is organised by Brighton-based charity The Sussex Beacon, which provides specialist support and care for people living with HIV. The race is the charity’s main fundraising event of the year and welcomes around 8,000 runners each year.

Always a rewarding morning, volunteering offers the opportunity to be part of the unique buzz of race day. All volunteers will be provided with a breakfast bag courtesy of event sponsor Donatello. Anyone interested in volunteering should email the race organisers or complete the registration form.

Trevor Day, volunteer and member of running club Arena 80, said: “My running club, Arena 80, has been marshalling for 10 years with lots of members coming out to volunteer every year. It’s always a fantastic day seeing so many inspirational runners hit the streets of this brilliant city. I feel really passionate about cheering everyone that runs on, it’s as good volunteering as it is to run! I would recommend anyone sign up to volunteer - it’s such a rewarding and emotional day.”

Volunteers enjoy the Brighton Half Marathon as much as the runners, it seems!

This year’s event will also include a one mile Youth Race, designed for junior runners aged 7-17 located on Hove Prom. The event gives youngsters a unique opportunity to experience the buzz of race day and if they enter before Tuesday 17th January, they’ll also receive a special Youth Race t-shirt.

Entries are now open – click here to enter or volunteer to help on the day.

The main race starts at 9:30am on Madeira Drive, next to the iconic Palace Pier, before winding its way around some of Brighton’s most iconic sites including Brighton Marina, The Royal Pavilion, The Hilton Brighton Metropole, the i360, The West Pier and the colourful Hove Beach Huts.

