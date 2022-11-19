The 33rd Brighton Half Marathon will go ahead in a few months.

The annual 13.1-mile race returns to Brighton seafront on February 26 2023. It’s organised by Brighton-based charity The Sussex Beacon, which provides specialist support and care for people living with HIV. The race is the charity’s main fundraising event of the year and welcomes around 8,000 runners each year. General entries and charity places for the race are still available now from The Brighton Half Marathon website.

Runners can also support one of more than 30 partner charities, including local charities such as Rockinghorse and national charities including Alzheimer’s Society and Macmillan. The main race starts at 9:30am on Madeira Drive, next to the iconic Palace Pier, before winding its way around some of Brighton’s most iconic sites including Brighton Marina, The Royal Pavilion, The Hilton Brighton Metropole, the i360, The West Pier and the colourful Hove Beach Huts. The flat course is ideal for beginners and more seasoned runners chasing a personal best!

The Brighton Half Marathon also features a wheelchair race which starts at 9.27am. To enter the wheelchair race please email the race team: [email protected]

Brighton Half Marathon is back for its 33rd year (photo from organisers)

New to 2023, there’s a one-mile Youth Race, designed for junior runners aged 7-17 and located on Hove Prom. The event gives youngsters a unique opportunity to experience the buzz of race day. Entries are now open

Bill Puddicombe, Sussex Beacon chief executive, said: “The Brighton Half Marathon is our biggest fundraising event of the year and allows us to provide specialist year-round support and care for people living with HIV across Sussex. Nicknamed the ‘Happy Half’, the Brighton Half Marathon is a real community event, with thousands of spectators lining the route and local volunteers helping on the day to create a fantastic atmosphere. We can’t wait to welcome the runners back to our fabulous city on Sunday February 26 for another fantastic event!”