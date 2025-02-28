It’s Brighton Half Marathon weekend – and we have all the essential information you need here.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 35th Altra Brighton Half Marathon, organised by E3 Sports Events, will take place on Sunday (March 2).

The Sussex Beacon, a Brighton based charity providing specialist support and care for people living with HIV, is the main beneficiary of the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event is the single biggest annual fundraiser for the charity, raising over £1 million for several charities across Sussex and the UK every year.

Action from the 2024 Brighton Half Marathon | Pictured supplied by race organisers

Other charity partners include Macmillan Cancer Support, Alzheimer’s Society, Taylor-Made Dreams, Grassroots Suicide Prevention, Say Aphasia, Venkat Memorial Trust, Alcohol Change UK, WWF UK and local charity Rockinghorse.

Altra is the new headline sponsor signing a three-year deal to support the race. During race weekend Altra will have several activations planned and will also have a retail space in the race village alongside Brighton’s The Jog Shop.

The race starts for runners at 9.30am at new location, Hove Lawns on Kingsway before winding its way around some of Brighton’s most iconic sites including the Brighton Palace Pier, DoubleTree by Hilton Brighton Metropole, the Royal Pavilion, the West Pier, i360, Brighton Marina and the colourful Hove Beach Huts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some 10,000 runners, both beginners to the distance and seasoned half marathoners, will be taking to the streets of Brighton and Hove and absorbing the unique atmosphere of the race.

The BHM course map

This year the Youth Races will take place the day before the main race on Saturday (March 1) with hundreds of junior runners aged 7-17 expected to take on the mile challenge on Hove Lawns.

The chip-timed race is open to all abilities and all participants will receive a technical t-shirts and medal, plus prizes for the first three runners in each age category. Registration is now closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Altra Brighton Half Marathon is supported by a range of high-profile sponsors and partners including Altra, Lancing College, Lancing Prep, BBC Radio Sussex, Runna, Yeomans Toyota, Brighton Girls School, Bagelman, DoubleTree by Hilton Brighton Metropole, JustGiving, HIGH5, RunBrighton, Frosts Brighton, Beryl Bikes, Southern Water, Donatello, Brighton Beach Bikes, Sea Lanes, Shoreham Port and Brighton & Hove City Council.

The BHM road closure map

Youth Race Timings – Saturday, 1 March 2025

11:00 - Youth Race Helpdesk opens for race pack collections

12:00 - Youth Race Marquee opens on Hove Lawns

13:00 - Youth Races start

16:30 - Race Village closes

Brighton Half Marathon Timings – Sunday, 2 March 2025

07:00 - Park & Ride sites opens / Road closures start

07:30 - Race site and help desk open / Baggage facility opens for runners

09:27 - Yeomans Toyota Wheelchair Race starts on Kingsway

09:30 - Altra Brighton Half Marathon starts on Kingsway

Race starter: comedian and actor Joe Wilkinson

11:15 - Wheelchair and Elite winners’ presentations on Hove Lawns

14:30 - Race site closes

The elite field

A new winner is guaranteed in the women’s race this year with Cassie Thorpe currently injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The women’s race is once again likely to be close and very hard to call with one or two competitors coming back to the half marathon distance after long layoffs. Christa Cain (Best Athletics), Henny Tarasewicz (Bodyworks Sussex) and Rachel Hillman (Lewes AC) are probably the ones to watch.

In the men’s race Marshall Smith our winner from last year is set to return and with Seyfu Jamaal making his Brighton bow – we are looking forward to a very competitive race.

In the Wheelchair Race last year’s winner Illias Zghoundi (Weir Archer Academy) is joined by previous winners Rob Smith and Gary Cooper from Coventry Godiva Harriers in the men’s race. Last year’s winner Claudia Burrough is still recovering from injury and will make a late decision on her entry.

Race starters and interesting runners

The main race will be started by comedian and actor Joe Wilkinson. Joe said: “I’m really looking forward to starting this year’s Brighton Half Marathon and then being beaten by about 99% of those runners. The Sussex Beacon is a wonderful charity and it’s an honour to support them in any way I can.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Well-known faces also supporting the Brighton Half Marathon include DS Chris Oliver from Channel 4’s SAS Who Dares Wins; actor Craig Parkinson; broadcaster and presenter Bobby Seagull who are all running for The Sussex Beacon in support of their Formula Milk Programme, plus content creator and Love Island star Zachariah Noble.

The route

Miles 1 - 3

Starting at Hove Lawns on Kingsway, you will head east towards the Brighton Palace Pier, turning left into the Old Steine past the grandeur of the Royal Pavilion towards the majesty of St Peter’s Church. Carrying on you’ll loop through the trees around The Level before you head south back down Grand Parade to the Old Steine, onto Aquarium roundabout – look out for Yeomans Toyota entertainment point welcoming you - before turning left onto Marine Parade.

Miles 3 - 7

You will continue on Marine Parade, towards Ovingdean, passing regal Royal and Lewes Crescent architecture on your left. Continuing on Marine Drive and the bracing cliff tops, the race will head towards Roedean, where you will turn at Roedean Café bringing you back west, once again towards Aquarium Roundabout, enjoying wonderful cliff top and panoramic city views.

Miles 8 - 11

At Aquarium Roundabout, you will turn left at the SeaLife Centre along Madeira Drive, with a sea view alongside you. Turning at the bottom of Dukes Mound, you will head west past the Brighton Palace Pier along Brighton Seafront. Picking up the pace as you run past the iconic blue railings, enjoy the seaside views and be sure to spot the West Pier and the Bandstand on your left and the Hilton Metropole DoubleTree on your right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once past the two piers, you will head into Hove along the Kingsway with the majestic cream regency architecture on your right and the sea on your left. Past the King Alfred Leisure Centre, you will run to Hove Lagoon before turning left onto the seafront.

Miles 11 - 13.1

A great two mile run heading east, past the colourful beach huts will bring you back along the Hove Promenade, with crowds cheering you on into the Finish Line!

Entertainment on course includes

Barulho at Roedean Café (mile 5)

Sussex Steel at Victoria Gardens, Marlborough Place (mile 1 & 3)

Silver Sounds at St Peter’s Place (mile 2 & 3)

Buskerteers Choir at the Bandstand (mile 1 & 9)

Drum & Blaze on Kingsway, opposite Braemore Court (mile 11)

Wild Earth Drummers on Hove Lagoon (mile 11.5)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saltdean Jazz Band on Marine Parade, outside Legends (mile 3.5 & 6.5)

Brighton School of Samba at the turn point on Madeira Drive (mile 8.5)

Skull Drummery at Courtney Gate (mile 12.5)

DJ at Sea Lanes (mile 8)

DJ & Commentator presented by Yeomans Toyota at Aquarium Roundabout

Penny Farthings on the route between the Aquarium Roundabout and the Peace Statue

About The Sussex Beacon

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton-based HIV charity The Sussex Beacon has been the owner of the race since 1990. The event is the charity’s biggest fundraiser every year and is essential to help fund the charity’s services.

Over 100,000 people live with HIV in the UK. With daily medication people living with HIV can lead ordinary lives with normal life spans. However, for a significant minority, life is a daily challenge. This is due to physical health problems such as cancer and dementia, mental ill health, social isolation, or stigmatisation. Brighton has the 2nd highest HIV prevalence in the UK and access to specialist care and support is vital.

The Sussex Beacon is the only service of its kind in England. It provides medical and psychological care to people struggling with a new diagnosis, starting new medication, recovering from HIV-related cancer treatment or dementia and provides family services and end of life care.

Youth Races (Saturday 1 March)

The Brighton Half Marathon Youth Races start at 1:00pm on Hove Lawns. Open to all abilities, the young runners (7 - 17) will run or jog one mile along Hove Promenade, running along part of the main route before the half marathon runners take to the course on Sunday. The event gives youngsters a unique opportunity to experience the buzz of race day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Youth Races are sponsored by Rockinghorse Children’s Charity and supported by Brighton Girls School who will be leading the warm-up and have provided 60 bursaries for young children across Sussex.

Yeomans Toyota Wheelchair Race (Sunday 2 March)

The Wheelchair Race in association with Yeomans Toyota returns for the eight time this year. Starting just ahead of the main half marathon event at 09:27 am, the Wheelchair Race is a highlight for spectators throughout the 13.1 mile course.

The Sussex Beacon Charity Relay (Sunday 2 March)

Ten teams of four runners will complete just over 5k each by passing a baton between their teammates. Teams will battle it out to complete the course in the quickest time, with the top three teams winning an award and prize. The Charity Relay raises funds for the Sussex Beacon.

2026 event opening for entry soon

The 2026 event will be held on Sunday, March 1, and registration will be opening over race weekend. Runners will be able to register on the website brightonhalfmarathon.com.

Road closures

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In order for the Brighton Half Marathon to be safe for everyone involved we need to close some roads. We work closely with Sussex Police, Brighton & Hove City Council and The AA to ensure that there is minimum disruption across the city.

The following roads will be closed (timings are approximations only):

03:00 - 14:00 Kings Road – Grand Avenue to West Street (Eastbound and Westbound)

06:30 - 14:00 Kingsway – Wharf Road to Grand Avenue (Westbound only)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

08:00 - 12:15 Marlborough Place, Grand Parade, Pavilion Parade, Richmond Terrace (St James Street to Union Road)

08:00 - 12:30 Marine Parade, Marine Dive (Lower Rock Gardens to Roedean Way)

07:00 - 14:00 Kings Road / Palace Pier Area / Madeira Drive (West Street to Lower Rock and St James Street)

Wherever possible, alternate routes will be advised and signed on the day of the event. All the road closures will be staffed by event stewards. Other roads adjacent to these roads may be affected. All closure points will be marshalled.