Brighton Half Marathon winner Skelton: Time was irrelevant - winning was the aim

The HY Runners ace won the race in a terrific time of 1.07.48.

Skelton said: “The training and build-up was great, however as expected, a few minutes were knocked off the time due to the wind.

Ross Skelton receives his winner's prize

“Time was irrelevant though – winning was the aim.”

Skelton ran most of the race alongside Kent athlete Marshall Smith, who was runner-up in 1.08.18, but made his move 11 miles in and broke away.

The race was part of Skelton’s planning for the Manchester Marathon on April 3. He is aiming to run inside the European/Commonwealth qualifying time of 2:14:30, .

Ross Skelton at Brighton

Skelton coaches the junior athletes for free at HY Runners on Monday and Wednesday evenings at Ark Alexandra track, sharing 18 years’ worth of advice, knowledge and experience.

Skelton said: “There is a lot of potential in my group. I believe some of them will make county even possibly national level.”

Also running at Brighton for HY was Ben Mccallion, who finished in a brilliant time of 01:17:71, placing him 46th.

HY’s Rachael Mulvey was eighth female home in an amazing 1:23:51.

Also running was Joe Moore (1:34:33), Jethro Atherall (1:38:59), Esther Grimes (1.57.32) and Paige Wise (1.52).