The Brighton Marathon route started in Preston Park and took participants past the historic Royal Pavilion before taking them on a stretch of the city’s world-famous seafront, passing the Palace Pier and Brighton i360, before a finish at Hove Lawns.

The Brighton and Hove 10K was the first event to start, at 8:45, with more than 3,500 people taking part. Ross Skelton won the men's race in 31:25 while Amy Harris was the first female finisher in 37:35.

See some fantastic pictures from today’s race – by Jed Leicester for London Marathon Events – on this page and those linked.

Ross dedicated the victory to his close friend, athlete Robbie Fitzgibbon, who died in October 2024.

Robbie's dad, Robin, ran the 2025 Brighton Marathon in his son's place.

Ross said: "This run was for Robbie Fitzgibbon. Robbie was a very close friend of mine, who I used to train with, with John Biggs at Brighton Phoenix. So today was for Robbie, rest in peace."

On his win, Ross said: "It was really great to get racing again, great weather, I think the first 5K there was a bit of a headwind. It was a bit of a tactical one today.

"The crowds were unreal. It just makes the difference. When you're at about 7K and you've got the great crowd, it really does take you to another gear."

Amy Harris, women's 10K winner, said: "It was much better than I expected, it is a really good atmosphere out there and really good support, which makes it ten times easier.

"It is pretty special, I have not won a race for quite a few years as I have had a few years of injuries and recovering from an eating disorder. Now I feel back on track and in a really happy place with a strong body. It's nice that I can run similar paces to what I used to run.

"My heart lies with the marathon and I haven't raced one for three years now, so next year I'd like to do one and get faster over shorter distances to put myself in a good position for the marathon. I would love to do Brighton, it was my first-ever marathon back in 2021. I think it is one of the best-supported marathons out there."

It was a Brighton Phoenix women’s 1-2-3 in the Brighton and Hove 10K. Harris was the winner in 37:35 with Tara Bage second (37:57) and Sophie Bradick third (38:07).

The Brighton Marathon started at 9:45 with more than 12,000 people taking part in the UK’s third-biggest marathon.

Sam Cook was the winner of the men’s race and said: “It was hard, especially going into the wind and trying to keep with a few guys at the start and it was undulating so there is always a bit of back and forth.

"It was massive [to win today], I think the first time I did this was 10 or 11 years ago; I DNF'd [did not finish], came back a couple of years later and did 3:46 so just been pushing on since then and it is nice to win it. It was unexpected.

"I wanted to go for around 2:26 or 2:27 but finish-wise, you never know as you don't know who turns up on the day. There are some quick people out there, so it is unexpected [to have won].

"The crowds were unreal. It is always incredible by the pier - immense, there wasn't really a dead spot at all.

"It's massive when people are shouting your name out. I am running London in three weeks, so no rest! We will see how recovery goes but it would be nice to go for about 2:30. My brother [James] is aiming for that so I will try and stick with him, I am sure he'll smash it. He did the 10K today and finished second. He is smashing it!"

Helen Reid, Brighton Marathon women's winner, said: "It was amazing, I am just so happy to have been able to run again, I was first women in 2023 as well so it felt amazing to reclaim that title! The support is just so amazing, such a beautiful day for it so I feel very lucky.

"I was scared I had started off a bit too fast but the crowds really helped to carry me through the tough bits. I just think Brighton is such a special city. Everyone clearly loves the run and comes out to support. It is so special to see so many families out there. I loved all the support from the women, saying things like 'Girl power!'.

"I've been doing marathons since 2015 and it just gets better every time. It is just a beautiful sport. I am so glad to see so many people take it up."

The women’s winner on the day was Helen Reid who finished in 2:52:58. It was her second win at the Brighton Marathon in three years after her triumph in 2023. Flaminia Gold finished second in 2:54:44.

Emily Marchant finished third at the Marathon while in the middle of her hen-do weekend. After a 3am finish on the first night of her hen, Marchant found herself on the start line of the Marathon just over six hours later while her friends lined the route to cheer her on – and give her classic hen-do props as she made her way around the course, feeling better every mile.

Marchant said: “I got a text at halfway from my supporters saying I was making my way up the field so I just thought, 'Go for it'. I chased a few girls down and I'm just so happy to be on the podium.

"We got here yesterday, had a sports day and we've got a lovely balcony so had a few drinks there and then went out last night, so I was feeling questionable this morning! I was going to be sensible but I got excited and had fun, got in late and here we are.

“It’s my hen weekend and I wanted to do something iconic and memorable. I wasn't expecting a podium finish so it has just made the weekend even more special. And we are staying tonight so are probably going to celebrate this evening.”

Marchant finished the final 100m clutching an inflatable doll and celebrated with her hen party on the podium afterwards. She finished in a time of 2:58:17.

On Saturday, more than 1,500 walked, ran or jogged a mile at the Brighton Miles

The Miles returned to Preston Park in glorious sunshine with people taking part across 16 one-mile waves throughout the day, with athletics heroes David Weir and Chris Thompson waving off the starters and giving out medals.

The first wave set off at 10:15, after the regular Preston Park parkrun had taken place, and was held in partnership with junior parkrun.

Children with Cancer UK, the Official Charity Partner of the Brighton Miles, also had a wave of more than 125 people. The wave was started by Thompson, Olympic distance runner and Children with Cancer UK ambassador.

1 . ©London Marathon Events Runners start the BH10k run during The Brighton Marathon Weekend on Sunday 6th April 2025. Photo: Jed Leicester for London Marathon Events For further information: [email protected] : Photos from the 2025 Brighton Marathon Photo: Jed Leicester for London Marathon Events : Brighton Marathon Weekend team

2 . ©London Marathon Events Participants pass Belgrave Place during The Brighton Marathon on Sunday 6th April 2025. Photo: Jed Leicester for London Marathon Events For further information: [email protected] : Photos from the 2025 Brighton Marathon Photo: Jed Leicester for London Marathon Events : Brighton Marathon Weekend team

3 . ©London Marathon Events Runners receive their medals following the BH10k race during The Brighton Marathon Weekend on Sunday 6th April 2025. Photo: Jed Leicester for London Marathon Events For further information: [email protected] : Photos from the 2025 Brighton Marathon Photo: Jed Leicester for London Marathon Events : Brighton Marathon Weekend team