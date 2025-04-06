Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 12,500 people took part in the Brighton Marathon, bringing the total number of people to have taken part in the 2025 Brighton Marathon Weekend over two days to more than 15,000.

With the city bathed in sunshine, the Brighton Marathon was the stunning finale to a weekend of running and activity in the city.

It started on Saturday with the biggest Brighton Miles yet, when more than 1,500 young runners and their families took part in a series of mile waves in Preston Park.

The Brighton and Hove 10K kickstarted Sunday’s activities, with more than 3,500 participants, before the Brighton Marathon took centre stage.

Brighton Marathon men’s winner Sam Cook | Photo: Jed Leicester for London Marathon Events

Both events saw participants finish at Hove Lawns in the brilliant sunshine with huge crowds lining the route, creating an electric atmosphere.

Brighton and GB international athlete Robbie Fitzgibbon was due to run this year's Brighton Marathon for a charity close to his heart, Mind. But last October he passed away, and his former clubmates at Brighton Phoenix and his father, Robin Fitzgibbon, decided to run in his memory.

Robin continued his son’s fundraising and has already surpassed £27,000 for Mind and finished his marathon in 3:37:19.

Winner of the Womens BH10k race Amy Harris (centre) with second placed Tara Page (right) and third placed Sophie Bradick (left) | Photo: Jed Leicester for London Marathon Events

Ross Skelton from Hastings-based HY AC, the men's 10K winner, was a close friend of Robbie, having trained with him under Brighton Phoenix coach Jon Bigg.

Skelton dedicated his win to Robbie and said afterwards: “Robbie was a very close friend of mine, who I used to train with, with Jon Bigg at Brighton Phoenix. So today was for Robbie, rest in peace.”

Among the thousands completing the 26.2-mile course was Emily Marchant, who managed to fit running a marathon into her hen-do – and finish in third place in the women’s race in 2.58.17.

Marchant, after a 3am finish on the first night of her hen do, made it to the start line of the marathon and was pretty quick to the finish too. The Swansea athlete soon found herself picking her way through the field and crossed the line in third, dressed in hen-do fancy dress and carrying an inflatable doll.

Winner of the Mens BH10k Ross Skelton - of HY AC - crosses the finish line | Photo: Jed Leicester for London Marathon Events

Marchant said: “I got a text at halfway from my supporters saying I was making my way up the field so I just thought, 'Go for it'. I chased a few girls down and I'm just so happy to be on the podium.

"We got here yesterday, had a sports day and we've got a lovely balcony so had a few drinks there and then went out last night, so I was feeling questionable this morning! I was going to be sensible but I got excited and had fun, got in late and here we are.”

The women’s winner of the marathon was Helen Reid who finished in 2:53:00. It was her second win at the Brighton Marathon in three years after her triumph in 2023. Flaminia Gold finished second in 2:54:45.

In the men’s marathon, Sam Cook was a clear winner in 2:26:47 with Thomas Blunt second (2:34:04) and Hugh Porter third (2:35:08).

It was a good weekend for the Cook family as Sam’s brother, James Cook, was second in the Brighton and Hove 10K in 31:44.

Amy Harris was the first female finisher in the 10k in 37:35.

On Saturday, the Brighton Miles returned to Preston Park in glorious sunshine today. More than 1,500 people took part across 16 one-mile waves throughout the day, with athletics heroes David Weir and Chris Thompson waving off the starters and giving out medals.

The first wave set off after the regular Preston Park parkrun had taken place.

Others with special reasons to run

More than 40 members of Brighton’s Sanctuary Runners group took part in the 10K and marathon.

Sanctuary Runners is a solidarity-through-running group which supports refugees and migrants to build relationships within the communities where they live. Formed in Ireland, the Brighton group is the first in the UK. Tim Holtam, of the Brighton Table Tennis Club, set up the group in 2024, and Brighton Marathon Weekend has been supporting them with training, advice and sessions to help them take part in the 10K and marathon today.

Four members of the club were the Official Starters of the 10K, waving participants on before joining the event to complete the distance themselves.

One was Albanian Alban Rexha, who joined the Sanctuary Runners as his daughter plays table tennis at the Brighton Table Tennis Club where the Sanctuary Runners group sets off from. He said: "I've been living here for two years and it wasn't so good for the first bit, but then I started running and I am very happy now. Brighton has a good community, the Sanctuary Runners running group and Brighton Table Tennis Club have been really great."

Drag queen Snow White Trash ran the Brighton Marathon in drag, including crossing the line wearing heels. Snow White Trash was raising money for the Sussex Beacon, a local charity supporting people living with HIV, in memory of drag queen Jason Sutton, stage name Miss Jason, who died in April 2024.

Snow White Trash said: “It is my first-ever marathon, and I signed up to run when Miss Jason sadly passed away. I didn't run [the whole way] in heels but I did it! It was amazing, the end was tough but I smashed the time I wanted. I am over the moon!"

Kevin Webber has inoperable prostate cancer and was told in 2014 that he could have as little as two years left to live. Since his diagnosis, Kevin has run 18,000 miles, raising funds for Prostate Cancer UK, a charity which has helped him throughout.

He said: “In 2014 I ran the Brighton Marathon on week 13 of chemo, London Marathon on week 15 on chemo and here I am still terminal and running the Brighton Marathon again and the London Marathon in three weeks' time.

"It means so much to me. Today has been awesome, so many amazing runners for so many amazing charities.”

Susie Morgan, 47, from Shoreham, was running for the Brain Tumour Charity, and said: “My best friend Amy died in January with a glioblastoma. She was diagnosed 18 months before her death. I’m running it for her and I have 25 supporters here with me, all wearing T-shirts in memory of her, so it’s really special.

“This was my first-ever marathon. It was really fun, the crowd were amazing, they really got me through it because there were some tough times. Because I had my name on my shirt, people were shouting my name, and that really motivated me. It means everything to do it for Amy. That was something that really helped me when I was training because it really helped me focus my grief to do it for her.”

Alex Sawbridge started his morning at 5am, running the marathon route in reverse to arrive at the Start Line for the first wave of the day. He completed his marathon in 3:18:31, ahead of his target time of 3:30. He took on the challenge to raise money for Pancreatic Cancer, having lost his mum to the disease shortly before Marathon Day.

Local celebrity Daniel Lustig from Gogglebox also took part in the marathon, raising money for Motor Neurone Disease and completing the route in 05:08:45.

