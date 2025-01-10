Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Entries for the 2025 Brighton Miles, a family-friendly event taking place in Preston Park on Saturday, April 5, have opened.

Held the day before the Brighton Marathon, the free-to-enter Brighton Miles is a free event that offers everyone the chance to complete a one-mile course while experiencing the festival atmosphere in the city.

The event is split into a series of ‘waves’ which run from 10.15am to 2pm and offer children-only miles, family miles and community-specific miles. Every finisher will receive a souvenir Brighton Miles medal.

Joe Carter, Event Lead for the Brighton Marathon Weekend, said: “Last year, we changed Brighton Miles from a children’s-only event into a more inclusive celebration of the mile distance for anyone to take part, and we’re excited to be building on those changes in 2025.

Medals are given out at last year's Brighton Miles | Picture courtesy of Brighton Miles

"We really want the event to represent and celebrate the local community, while remaining a fun and engaging way for people to experience exercise and inspire others to take up running for their physical and mental wellbeing. We’re delighted to be working with local and national organisations alike to make Brighton Miles even more meaningful and memorable.”

Miles specifically designed to make the event more inclusive are among the offering for 2025. These include the Welcome Wave, which is more inclusive for participants with disabilities and participants who are neurodivergent, and a Walk and Talk wave for people who don’t want to run or jog but still want to take part.

Various organisations are also getting involved, with specific waves in partnership with Children with Cancer UK, which is the Official Charity Partner of the 2025 Brighton Miles; Brighton Girls, a local girls school which is an Official Partner of the event; junior parkrun, which has recently launched in Brighton’s Queen’s Park; and Allsorts Youth Project, a Sussex-based youth project for LGBT+ and exploring young people and their families.

Amar Naher, CEO of Children with Cancer UK, the Official Charity Partner of the 2025 Brighton Miles, said: “We are proud to be the official charity partner of this year’s Brighton Miles. This partnership will help us raise awareness and support for childhood cancer, which sadly remains one of the leading causes of death for children and young people in the UK.

Youngsters enjoy the action at last year's Brighton Miles | Picture courtesy of Brighton Miles

"Our vision is a world where every child and young person survives cancer. We invite everyone to join us in making a real difference to the lives of these children and their families facing cancer.”

The Brighton Miles team is also working closely with community groups and local people to create an event which not only creates positive impacts for those people and groups involved but also represents the city and offers a fun and vibrant atmosphere.

The full timetable for the day and descriptions of all the waves can be found on the Brighton Miles website – see www.brightonmarathonweekend.co.uk/events/brighton-miles