Marcia Audibert turned silver into gold at the 2025 Knotty’s English Nationals pickleball tournament.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Brighton native teamed up with one of the players that beat her in the women’s doubles senior pro final last year, Anna Linton, to triumph in this year’s showpiece.

The pair went unbeaten at Bolton Arena, ending with a comprehensive 11-1 11-1 win over Helen Kenna and Janette Varndell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We played really well together, there was lots of tough competition, but it was great to play with Anna,” Audibert said.

Anna Linton (left) and Marcia Audibert - picture by Paul Currie - Pickleball England

Linton added: “It feels great, we haven’t really played together before so we were really happy with the way we played. We started a bit slow, and got stronger and stronger and more comfortable with each other. We are really happy.”

Geography has previously denied Audibert and Linton the opportunity to team up, with the latter living and training in Norwich. However, after one match together at last year’s inaugural European Pickleball Championships, a twist of fate gave them the opportunity to play together in Bolton.

Linton explained: “It came about by accident, I had agreed to play in the Open age category and the weekend and originally you weren’t allowed to play in both categories. Marcia was in the 35+ category and didn’t get a spot. So then a spot in the Seniors came up and I was here anyway so that is how it came about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were both in the Europeans together and we played one match, but that seems like a really long time ago. And then since then we have played against each other quite a lot, so it is really nice a year on to play together.

Audibert added: “It was a bit of luck, I bit of bad luck not getting a spot and then a bit of luck to get a spot. We had this intention of playing together but we live quite a long way a part so it took us a while to sort it out.”

Pickleball developed as a backyard game in Washington, and is named after the pickle boat in rowing, which sees spare rowers from different teams form a crew. The name reflects the sport, which has borrowed from other racket sports, as it is played on a badminton doubles-sized court and features playing styles seen in tennis and table tennis.

The game is played with a solid paddle and a perforated plastic ball, while players can only score points on their serve. Rising in popularity in the US for the past few decades, interest has exploded across the world, with Pickleball England now boasting over 15,000 registered members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pickleball England had a record number of players at the 2025 Knotty’s English Nationals. The tournament took place from 30 October to 2 November at Bolton Arena. For more information: https://www.pickleballengland.org/