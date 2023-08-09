Sussex trainer Gary Moore looks set to have a strong hand at Brighton Racecourse on Thursday for day two of the Star Sports Festival of Racing at the Sussex track.

Up first on Thursday for the Lower Beeding trainer is a classified stakes at Class 6 level for horses rated 0-50. Moore sends Asense for this race, who will be ridden by jockey Tom Queally.

The four-year-old filly has good form at Brighton, having finished second at the track twice in his career but has yet to pick up a win in her career. Having finished third in a minor event at Windsor last time, cheekpieces are applied once again and Asense can provide a stern test for current favourite Young Winston.

Moore has a runner entered in the fourth race of the day at 4.00 with Night Eagle, a winner at Epsom back on July 20 in a seven-runner handicap. He didn’t follow that up last time out when turned out quickly at Sandown just six days later but after a bit of a longer break this time, Night Eagle has claims for a place at Brighton.

Gary Moore hopes for success at Brighton on Thursday (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Reckon I’m Hot will be looking to strike for the first time having gone winless in 22 career starts in the 4.30 race on Thursday, but has good previous form at Brighton, having finished second in a 6f handicap last month. The four-year-old also wasn’t disgraced when coming fourth in a minor event last time out and is significantly stepping up in trip at Brighton.

Moore also has Voodoo Roy in the same race, a course and distance winner who has one win from three starts so far this campaign. Voodoo Roy finished a good third in a handicap at this course and over this distance 37 days ago and has strong claims to pick up a victory at Brighton.

Moore’s final runner on the Thursday card also has a good chance of victory in the form of Brilliant Blue. The four-year-old arrives at Brighton fresh off a third place finish at Windsor over a mile on July 24. He is stepping down in trip here and could provide the chief threat to Local Bay, currently the market favourite for the finale on the card.

Away from Brighton, Moore also sends a runner to Sandown for its evening card on Thursday. Sagano is making just his fourth start for the Moore yard having started his career in France but has been less than spectacular on these shores and isn’t expected to trouble the winners column.