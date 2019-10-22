Brighton rider faces Paralympic champion in National Closed Circuit Championships

Brighton's Meredith Gilbert faced Skoda DSI Cycling Academy mentor, Dame Sarah Storey this weekend at the National Closed Circuit Championships at Thruxton.

Meredith was part of Team SKODA and finished 5th place in the Team Time Trial event. She was placed 25th in the individual event.

Mentor and 14-time Paralympic Champion said: "I’m really proud of Meredith's performances today. We only started the Academy programme in June but the strides and improvements she’s made have been so impressive, and to see it all come together on a circuit like this is really impressive.

"The event today put everyone outside of their comfort zone, with lengths of races that perhaps people haven’t done before in situations where there was a fair amount of traffic on the course in some places, so it was great to see Meredith put into practice everything we’ve been talking about over the last few months at training rides and other events."

Skoda Cycling Academy graduate, Meredith Gilbert said: "Having the support of the Škoda Academy team made everything much more focused and put me in the right mindset.

"It was incredibly helpful to see what everyone else does before a race including their warm-up and nutrition as they have a lot more experience than me."

"I’m really pleased with how we worked together as a team. It’s such a perfect ending, all the Skoda Academy riders have known each other for a little while now but had not raced together.

"To finish the season all racing together as a team was the perfect ending."