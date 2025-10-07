Brighton to host UK's first combined trail and road marathon finish

Trail running innovator Maverick Race has today announced the Brighton Trail Marathon, a groundbreaking new event in its portfolio that will combine the thrill of off-road running with the unique finish atmosphere of a major city marathon.

The first of its kind in the UK, the 2026 Brighton Trail Marathon, on Sunday 12 April, will feature 36K of trail running in the stunning South Downs before its 1,500 participants join the final 6K of the Brighton Marathon, the UK’s third-largest marathon.

Ben MacWilliam, co-founder and CEO of Maverick Race, said: “Trail running is more popular than ever but at Maverick we are always looking at ways we can innovate, and the Brighton Trail Marathon is unlike anything the UK has seen before.

“By combining the joy of running off-road in the spectacular South Downs with the electric atmosphere of the Brighton Marathon finish, we will create an experience that will be totally unique in British running.”

Maverick East Sussex trail runners

The Brighton Trail Marathon will start in the rolling hills and woodland trails of Stanmer Park and follow an off-road route across the South Downs, winding along chalk ridgelines, through sweeping valleys and rugged countryside trails before joining the Brighton Marathon route on the seafront.

For the final 6K, participants will be met by the famous roaring crowds of the Brighton Marathon, plus entertainment from local bands, choirs, DJ trucks and official cheer zones before reaching the iconic Finish Line at Hove Lawns.

To enter the Brighton Trail Marathon, see the Maverick Race event page. Entry costs £79 per person.

The day before the Brighton Trail Marathon (Saturday 11 April), Maverick will also host The Maverick East Sussex Trail event, which will feature half marathon, 13K and 5K options. These events take place solely on the beautiful trails of the South Downs, you can find out more on the The Maverick East Sussex Trail 2026 event page.

The Brighton Marathon finish line

The Brighton Marathon, taking place on Sunday 12 April, is organised by London Marathon Events and is part of the Brighton Marathon Weekend, the city’s largest festival of running. In addition to the marathon, the weekend includes the free-to-enter Brighton Miles in Preston Park on Saturday 11 April and the Brighton and Hove 10K on Sunday 12 April. General entries for the Brighton Marathon have sold out but charity places are still available. Entries for the Brighton and Hove 10K and Brighton Miles are open now.

Brooks Running has been announced as the Official Shoe and Apparel partner for both the Brighton Trail Marathon and the Brighton Marathon Weekend.