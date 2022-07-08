Brighton Trail Marathon enjoyed by Lewes athletes - despite glitches

Starting at East Brighton Park, runners climbed to Woodingdean, descended the dramatic Balsdean ‘Snake’ track and then ascended to panoramic views from the South Downs escarpment. A long picturesque segment followed the South Downs Way - with the odd deviation - to Ditchling Beacon.
Here the road over the beacon was closed. This allowed a King/Queen of the Downs sprint competition up the beacon. But this was also the 20-mile mark and many the runners on the hill temporarily became walkers.
Then there was just the question of the six-mile run down to Stanmer Park which had the cruelty of one last steep climb.
Notable Lewes AC finishers included Toby Meanwell in second place – out of 1006 runners - and a time of 3:12:56 and Ellen Brookes who was third woman in 3:49.27.
Other Lewes AC finishers were: Philip Westbury 4:36:26, Mauro Lazzati 5:03:54, Frances Witt 5:15:03, Bob Hughes 5:40:50, Kate Seymour 5:43:53, Emma Gardner 5:48:49, Anita Amies 5:54:18, Ruth Wray 5:59:48, Julie Deakin 6:23.25, and Hazel Bennington 6:30:59.
Annoyingly, according to Lewes AC, the organisers did not collect details of runners’ clubs, so some Lewes AC runners may have been missed. A bottleneck in the first mile left runners standing while ahead runners threaded their way through a steep, wooded, one-at-a-time path.
Elite runners got off lightly, but for many this typically cost a quarter of an hour or more of time. Despite the glitches this event deserves a place as an enduring classic in the trail running calendar.