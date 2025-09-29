Brighton wheelchair racer Fabienne Andre hopes impressive finish can at World Para Championships can propel her career forward

Fabienne Andre. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Fabienne Andre hopes technical tinkering can propel her career forward after a valiant third-place finish at the World Para Athletics Championships.

The Brighton wheelchair racer, 29, missed out on a medal in New Delhi as there were only four athletes on the T34 400m start line.

Teammates Hannah Cockroft and Kare Adenegan grabbed silver and gold as Andre, a two-time European champion, led home an all-British one-two-three.

Andre has made several changes to her setup this year, including changing her coach, chair and racing gloves.

And she reckons those tweaks can click into place as the countdown to the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympics intensifies.

“I’ve had a lot of changes this season,” she said. “My coaching set up, plus changing chair and gloves.

“I couldn’t really have changed more things! I’m really excited and I’m just working towards LA now really.

“The sport is progressing so quickly – you need to grow with the sport. That was the main thing – it’s about being able to keep pushing forward – and that’s why I made all those changes.

“I just wanted to get out there and get on the track. To know that I can sit one-two-three with these girls is incredible, so congratulations to them.”

Andre is one of over 30 British athletes out in the Indian capital, with the team now sponsored by official finance partner Novuna.

She crossed the line in a time of 1:04.31 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, just under two seconds behind Adenegan as nine-time Paralympic champion Cockroft grabbed a 17th global gold in championship record time.

Andre and her two teammates will now turn their attention to the 100m and 800m events later this week, with the sparsely-populated 400m an additional event for this year’s championships.

Andre, who was not awarded a bronze because of that, added: “It’s the first time for a while we’ve had the 400m included so it’s amazing to be able to race.

“I don’t know why it was smaller, maybe other athletes didn’t know about it, but it’s now onto the 100m and the 800m.

“Onto the next one – we’ve got a few more races next week and I’m excited to see what’s going to happen.”

