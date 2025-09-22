It was a brilliant start to the season for girls’ rugby at Haywards Heath RFC.

The launch of the HHRFC Big Sisters mentorship programme was nothing short of inspiring.

The club welcomed a tremendous turnout of girls from its minis section (U6-U11 age groups), including several new faces who joined rugby at the Club for the very first time. The energy, excitement and sense of belonging were palpable from the moment the young boots hit the pitch.

The club's junior girls showed exceptional maturity and leadership throughout the day. Their commitment to mentoring, guiding and celebrating the younger players was a powerful reminder of what this programme is all about - providing connection, confidence and community for girls of all ages to play and enjoy rugby.

From rugby drills and games to creative bonding indoors, the event showcased the best of what girls’ rugby can be: inclusive, fun and full of potential. The sight of Heath's young players laughing, learning and watching England Women play live on the Clubhouse screens in the WRWC was a glimpse into the future the club is busy building, where every girl feels they belong and are proud to play for Heath.

This Big Sisters Initiative will become a regular feature at Heath this season, with monthly developmental sessions led by the club's junior mentors. These will be complemented by special events, themed activities and opportunities for leadership and celebration across all age groups.

Russ Stobbs, Head of HHRFC Minis Rugby is rightly proud of what is being created at the Club, saying: “Today was the spark. What comes next is the fire - regular moments of connection, leadership and joy that will shape the future of girls’ rugby at Haywards Heath RFC.”

For more information and girls of any age wanting to join the Big Sisters Programme, contact [email protected].