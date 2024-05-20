Bristol footballers call in at Lancing Bowling Club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Saturday 11th a group of young footballers from the Bristol area called in to see Frances Johnston, ‘Have a Go’ session.

Having just 45 minutes to spare before needing to be at The Brighton and Hove training ground for a match, they found time to participate in the bowls. They were split into two groups and really enjoyed their short ‘Taster session’ with Lancing Bowls, and once again proof that lawn bowls is for people of all ages.

Tuesday 14th, The start of the Brighton & Hove DL Division2 League. took place away against Rottingdean Bowling Club with Les Koroknai and Martin Salter taking the responsibility from retiring Phil Hillsden, who had been at the helm for many years. They will continue managing Tuesday Evening League for the season.

With the three rinks, Lancing won two of them Dan Minter’s team 23-19, Alan Bailey 24-16 and in a hard-fought game, Les Koroknai and team played a hard game, but lost 20-30. Overall score 67-65, 8-2 in points to Lancing.

Footballers from Bristol Area with Frances Johnston and Chris Byrnes

Wednesday 15th Friendly against Portslade Bowling Club was played at home on a very nice sunny day, with just a chill in the wind but ideal for bowling. Lancing took two triples, drew one and lost one. Top rink was Captain of the Day, Chris Byrnes, Sandra Dunnion and Barry Withall, with a score after starting off badly, ended their game 27-17. Overall win for lancing was very close, 70-65.