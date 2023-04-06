Edit Account-Sign Out
British award is feather in cap for Run Barns Green

Run Barns Green has been awarded the BARR (British Association of Road Races) Committee Award for 2022.

By Steve Bone
Published 6th Apr 2023, 16:00 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 16:09 BST

The popular event was put forward for the award through a nomination from Paul Wood, who was the BARR Race Inspector at the 2022 Run Barns Green event.

It is recognition for the organisation, efficiency and coordination of running events – and part of the prize includes a place in the 2023 TCS London Marathon.

This has been given to Claire Giles, one of the Run Barns Green committee members. Claire is an experienced runner having taken part in numerous half marathons since her first at Barns Green in 2014, as well as 10 marathons and two ultra marathons in the past 12 years. She has never before managed to get a place in the London Marathon.

Claire Giles at Run Barns Green 2022Claire Giles at Run Barns Green 2022
Claire Giles at Run Barns Green 2022

Claire said: “I’m absolutely delighted to have been given a place in one of the most iconic races in the world. It is a great tribute to Run Barns Green and I shall be running in memory of my father, Michael Cooper,”

Nigel Currie, chairman of Run Barns Green, said: “This is a real honour for our event and acknowledgment for the brilliant work of all the volunteers who give us such invaluable help and support. Last year we added the Jennings Junior Jog for 4-11 year olds to our portfolio of races and we are adding a new 5k race to this year’s event. BARR has been a great supporter of our event and we have relied heavily on their expertise.” The 2023 Run Barns Green will take place on September 24 – enter via runbarnsgreen.org.uk