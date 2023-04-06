British award is feather in cap for Run Barns Green

Run Barns Green has been awarded the BARR (British Association of Road Races) Committee Award for 2022.

The popular event was put forward for the award through a nomination from Paul Wood, who was the BARR Race Inspector at the 2022 Run Barns Green event.

It is recognition for the organisation, efficiency and coordination of running events – and part of the prize includes a place in the 2023 TCS London Marathon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This has been given to Claire Giles, one of the Run Barns Green committee members. Claire is an experienced runner having taken part in numerous half marathons since her first at Barns Green in 2014, as well as 10 marathons and two ultra marathons in the past 12 years. She has never before managed to get a place in the London Marathon.

Claire Giles at Run Barns Green 2022

Claire said: “I’m absolutely delighted to have been given a place in one of the most iconic races in the world. It is a great tribute to Run Barns Green and I shall be running in memory of my father, Michael Cooper,”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad