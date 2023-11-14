BREAKING

British champion kitesurfer Lewis Crathern aims for new heights after breaking all-time record in Worthing

A four-time British champion, who broke the UK kiteboarding record in Worthing, is aiming to reach new heights.
By Sam Morton
Published 14th Nov 2023, 18:06 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 19:00 GMT
Worthing’s Lewis Crathern boosted 29.5 meters at Goring Green in Worthing on April 12 this year.

This record stays in tact with ‘no session coming in close to this height’.

Records were broken in Pagham, with the 15m benchmark replaced with a 22m jump from Crathern.

Crathern described the conditions as ‘world class’ in the Worthing and Littlehampton areas. Photo: Howard KearleyCrathern described the conditions as ‘world class’ in the Worthing and Littlehampton areas. Photo: Howard Kearley
Crathern described the conditions as ‘world class’ in the Worthing and Littlehampton areas. Photo: Howard Kearley

Crathern said: “It’s nice to claim another spot around the south coast but really I’m after that magical 30-meter mark, I want to be the first to do that in the UK.”

Crathern described the conditions as ‘world class’ in the Worthing and Littlehampton areas, with action shots captured by local photographers Eunice Bergin and Howard Kearley.

“I’m looking forward to the next storms coming through, this time of year is very special as the ocean just comes alive,” Crathern said.

"It’s the waves that really help us gain these huge heights and its this time of the year that they come.”

