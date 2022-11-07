The premier Sussex championship has lightweight and heavyweight classes competing at the superb Brighton Karting outdoor track at Q Leisure in Albourne.

The event attracted more than 55 experienced drivers from across Sussex and the south.

Each round consisted of three 12 minute heats with 24 races in total. Drivers started each heat in a different kart and position on the grid, either front, middle or rear.

Thomas Williams. Joe Bailey and Charlie Harris

This was designed to make the racing fairer for all taking part.

Driving to first place and winning the light class was Harrison Brooks, a 17-year-old racer from Henfield. An inspired Brooks took first place in seven of the eight rounds making this his third consecutive win in the Brighton Championship.

Second place after a strong championship was Stefan Kaczmarczyk from Brighton. Taylor Barnes, also from Brighton, and racing in his first Kartmaster Championship, took a worthy third place.

First place in the heavy class went to Joe Bailey from Saltdean, an excellent result in his first Brighton championship.

Taylor Barnes, Harrison Brooks. and Stefan Kaczmarczyk

Southwick resident Charlie Harris, who narrowly missed a podium spot in the 2021 Winter Championship, took a well deserved second.

A previous Kartmaster champion, Thomas Williams from Bexhill took a coveted third.