Bulls charge ahead in busiest week for Pavilion bowlers

The busiest week of the summer so far ended with teams from Worthing Pavilion standing proudly at the top of the West Sussex Bowls League and the Brodie Tray league while also making progress in national championships.

Pavilion Bulls defeated Norfolk A by 87 shots to 63 in Division One of the WSBL, earning eight points to widen the gap on their nearest rivals.

After nine matches the Bulls are on 62 points, 15 clear of Pavilion Bears and 16 clear of Tarring Priory, who each have two games in hand.

Top rink against Norfolk was Tony Beale, Jonathan Gauntlett, Richard Krupa and skip Warwick Davis, who was captain of the day. They quickly took command and lost only five of the 21 ends in a 26-11 victory.

Teresa McLaughlin, left, Sue Pearson, Kathy Byrnes and skip Gill Harrisson after their win.

Peter Woods, Ralf Kuhr, Keith Wadhams and skip Derek Little lost the first end but won the next three for a 10-1 advantage. Norfolk cut the deficit but the Bulls eventually won 23-17.

George Rhodes, Richard Calvert, Tim Baldwin and skip Alan Vidler led from start to finish, although they had to withstand a strong fightback by Norfolk before winning 20-16.

Richard Williams, Peter Tomley, Ken Chapman and skip Simon Warr went close to registering a Bulls clean sweep. The lead changed hands five times in their match, which they lost 19-18, with the five shots Norfolk scored on the 14th end proving decisive.

Pavilion began their defence of the PC Cup they have held since 2019 with a win by 93 shots to 63 against Norfolk in Littlehampton.

Jamie Dunk skipping for Pavilion against Sussex Vice-Patrons in their friendly.

Top rink went to Jeremy Simpson, Russ Doherty, Francis Fahey and skip Warwick Davis, who led from start to finish. They scored three fours and a three in seven ends from the 12th and lost only six ends before Norfolk conceded when 30-7 down after 20.

Andy Peters, Geoff Pratt, Garry Olver and skip Richard Maton dropped five shots on the fifth to trail 8-3 but quickly responded to lead after eight. They never fell behind again, scoring 20 shots in the last 11 ends, including a five and three fours, to win 31-20.

Simon Davey's rink of Nour Dissem, Arthur White and Paul Ward were involved in the closest game. They took an early lead and were never behind until Norfolk took six ends in a row to the 17th, a run that put them two up. Pavilion were still one down going to the 21st, where they scored the two they needed for a 15-14 victory.

Simon Warr, Tim Baldwin, Keith Wadhams and skip Alan Vidler were behind from the off but drew level on the 13th end. They immediately dropped a five and a three, then cut the deficit to a single shot with three to play. A four for Norfolk on the 19th halted that comeback and Pavilion eventually lost 22-17.

Eight bowlers from Worthing Pavilion have reached the area final of the men's club two fours championship after defeating teams from three Sussex rivals.

The latest victory, against Hollingbury Park in Brighton, saw Pavilion A lose by 12 shots on one rink but win by 15 on the other, making the final score 34-31.

They started strongly and finished weakly on both rinks. Richard Maton, John Frew, Garry Olver and skip Andy Smalldridge dropped only three of the opening 12 ends in building a commanding lead of 21-3. They were still 21 shots clear going to the 18th, where they conceded the only six of the match in their 26-11 victory.

Kevin Yeo, Mick Patching, Dan Groombridge and skip Mark Strong were 4-0 up after three, four-all after six and 7-4 up after eight. It was almost one-way traffic in the wrong direction from there, with Hollingbury Park winning all but one of the remaining 10 ends to win 20-8.

Pavilion A were given a bye in the preliminary round, followed by a walkover against Chichester. In round two they won 39-29 at Pagham, then defeated East Preston 48-14 away to set up the semi against Hollingbury.Eastbourne will be Pavilion's opponents in the final, to be played on a neutral green by July 14. So far,

Eastbourne have beaten White Rock B, Sydley Martlets, Crouch B, Spartan & Lakeside and Woodingdean A.The winners of the area final will take their place in the last 32 of this Bowls England competition and be only two wins away from a trip to Leamington Spa in August.

Gill Harrisson skipped Teresa McLaughlin, Sue Pearson and Kathy Byrnes to a nailbiting victory in the second round of the Gladys Rowland Trophy against Peacehaven and Telscombe.

They defeated Sandi Northwood's team of Mary Reilly, Jacqui Grant and Sue Ogden by 25 shots to 23 after 21 gruelling ends on one of the hottest days of the year.

Pavilion made a strong start and were 8-3 up after five ends. The concession of a six on the next end undid all the good work but Harrisson's team levelled the match on the tenth and scored a six of their own to storm into a lead they maintained under severe pressure.

Peacehaven reduced the advantage to only one shot on the 16th end and again on the 18th. A single followed by a double gave Pavilion a four-shot cushion playing the last, where they sealed a place in the third round despite dropping two.

Their next opponents will be either Lancing or Lindfield in a match to be played by July 21.

Pavilion's seventh win in nine Brodie Tray fixtures this season lifted them 17 points clear of their nearest challengers at the top of the league.

They defeated Tarring Priory at home on three of the four rinks and by 74 shots to 62, earning eight points of the 10 available.

Helen and Tony Beale were the stars of this latest win, taking the pairs game 22-10. They won 11 of the 18 ends, led from start to finish and on the eighth end scored the only four, to go 12-2 up against Ray Bancroft and Frank Tsang. By the 15th end Pavilion were 19-5 to the good and, although Tarring took three ends in a row, a three on the 18th sealed the Beales' emphatic victory.

David Berry skipped Ian Down and Phil Carter to a 20-15 win against Stuart Logan's triple of Judie Chambers and Steve Allen. Pavilion dropped two on the first end before taking 10 on the trot for a 14-shot advantage. Tarring responded with a burst of four, three, two and three to make the score 16-14 but Berry's boys won the last three ends to earn another two points.

Lynn Down, Sue Bryan, Peter Tomley and skip Ken Chapman won 17-16 against Mike Meadows, John Proffitt, David Fairs and Nick Eager. The ends were split nine each but Pavilion would have had a more comfortable victory if they had not dropped the only five of the entire match on the final end.

The wheels came off Richard Krupa's triple of Pat Edmonds and Terry Edmondson in the second half of their game against Chris Ide's triple of Adrian Jackson and John Bailey. Pavilion were 11-1 up after seven and 12-5 up after nine. Tarring scored 16 of the next 17 shots and won 21-15 despite a two for Pavilion on the 18th. The classic game of two halves . . .

Southwick, Pavilion's nearest challengers in the table, now have three matches in hand. The league title might be decided by Pavilion's final fixture of their Brodie Tray season, on Wednesday, August 14, which just happens to be away to Southwick.

Having endured three defeats and a rained-off fixture, Pavilion Badgers tasted success for the first time at the fifth attempt in Division Three of the WSBL.

They beat Norfolk B by 70 shots to 51 and, by winning on all three rinks, earned the maximum eight points to give their season a much-needed boost.

Geoff Pratt's quartet of Terry Edmondson, Dave Thomas and Mike Spinks, who led from start to finish, scored a five on the third end to take control against Neil Gillingham's four. The visitors kept plugging away and the deficit was still only seven shots after 18 ends. The Badgers won the last three to make the final score 24-12.

Barry Ledger's rink of Mike Lawton, Alan Crowter and Bryan Bodicoat started with a three but then dropped eight shots in three ends to Peter Hunter's men. A five for the Badgers immediately levelled the game.

Norfolk responded with another three before the Badgers scored a five and a two, taking a lead they never relinquished. A three-shot advantage with two to play was stretched to six in a 27-21 victory.

David Berry's rink of Brian Jones, Bernie Homer and Peter Tomley swapped the lead five times with their opponents skipped by Brian Phillips. The game was also level five times. Consecutive threes on the 12th and 13th ends gave the Badgers a 14-9 advantage that they lost on the next. Norfolk were a shot up after 20 but the hosts scored the two they needed to win a thriller 19-18 and ensure the first Badgers victory became a clean sweep.

Next up for Bryan Bodicoat's team is the return fixture against Norfolk B in Littlehampton on Monday, July 8.A friendly fixture at Pavilion against Sussex Vice-Patrons ended in success for the hosts on aggregate by 114-93 even though the VPs won on four of the six rinks.

Simon Davey's rink of Brian Jones, George Davey and Russ Doherty took 17 of the 21 ends in romping to a 35-6 victory. A five, a four and two threes did a lot of the damage.

The other home win was registered by Peter Woods, Linda Carter, Dennis Allen and skip Warwick Davis. They took a 6-4 lead with a four on the sixth end, then conceded a five to fall behind again. They led by five with two to play and clung on for a 19-18 win despite dropping two twos at the death.

Andy Peters, Sue Manning, Bryan Bodicoat and skip Paul Ward led 14-6 after 13 ends before the VPs hit back with two threes. A strong finish helped the visitors win 19-17.

Charlie Ward, David Thomas, Sue Pearson and skip Jamie Dunk never managed to get their noses in front. The two threes they conceded, while scoring no more than twos themselves, made the difference in a 17-15 defeat.Nour Dissem, Mason Davis, Roger Wiggins and skip Richard Krupa were 10-3 down at halfway but rallied to cut the deficit to a single shot with five to play. The next four ends were evenly split before the VPs scored a single on the last and won 15-13.Dave Hilton, Clyde Fordyce, Francis Fahey and skip Simon Warr were two shots up after 13 ends. The VPs then scored nine without reply and, although Warr's foursome won the final four ends they could score only singles and lost 18-15.

Pavilion are floundering at the wrong end of the league table in the Stracey Shield. They scored only one point from their latest fixture, at home to Maltravers, losing by 81 shots to 61 on aggregate.The dubious honour of top rink for the hosts went to Keith Lyons, Bernie Homer, Simon Ritter and Jonathan Gauntlett, who drew 15-15. They were 9-4 up after nine of the 21 ends but then lost four on the trot to go 11-9 down.