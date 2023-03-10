Burgess Hill athletes shine at Brighton, Hampton Court and Tunbridge Wells

It was the return of one of the biggest races, if not the biggest race, in the Burgess Hill Runners race calendar last week.

The Brighton Half Marathon is always an event that draws a huge group of BHR members.

This year, some were doing their first half marathon, some smashing their PBs, and others just getting round and enjoying the fantastic atmosphere – and even some hints of sunshine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First across the line for BHR was Jon Boxall, who sped round the 13.1 mile course in 1:15:26.

BHR quartet Mark, Jill, Jean and Jonathan at the Brighton Half

He was followed by Phil Wallek (1:24:18), Mark Nicholls (1:25:22), Sam Mayes (1:25:22), Chris Alden (1:26:27), Leigh Smith (1:27:37, PB), Ben Watts (1:28:04), Richard Jerome (1:28:39), Jamie Goodhead (1:29:08), Oliver Day (1:30:48), Mark Santer (1:31:37), Laura Smith (1:34:16), Toby Murray-Smith (1:37:29), Florence Wolfe (1:39:26, PB), Katherine Wallek (1:40:22), Dylan Wallek (1:42:43), Kevin Cross (1:43:06), Ben Ayling (1:43:34), Darren Parsons (1:43:52), Gary Amor (1:48:42), Yasmine Allfrey (1:47:51, PB), Emma Goodhead (1:50:10), Jill Craigs (1:55:13), Mark Craigs (1:55:32), Jean Leak (2:00:12), Sally Symes (2:00:44), Christie Matthews (2:01:21), Claire Giles (2:00:18), Ella Stanbrook (2:05:06), Leo Watts (2:05:51), Keith Brown (2:06:00), Jonathan Leak (2:07:46), Isabelle Henton (2:09:22), Isobel Oughton (2:13:32, PB), Jason Wadey (2:09:12), John Schofield (2:11:48), Louise Douglas (2:19:33), Ruth Day (2:44:55) and Trevor Symes (2:46:19).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Brighton Half was a big success and BHR members are already looking forward to next year’s renewal.

Elsewhere, Burgess Hill Runner Annette Maynard ran the Quicksilver Hampton Court Half Marathon.

This is described as a fast, flat and visually interesting course that borders the riverside grounds of the magnificent Hampton Court Palace. Annette finished the race in 1:45:30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BHR's Oli, Jamie, Mark and Chris, also at the Brighton Half