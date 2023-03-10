Burgess Hill athletes shine at Brighton, Hampton Court and Tunbridge Wells

The Brighton Half Marathon is always an event that draws a huge group of BHR members.
This year, some were doing their first half marathon, some smashing their PBs, and others just getting round and enjoying the fantastic atmosphere – and even some hints of sunshine.
First across the line for BHR was Jon Boxall, who sped round the 13.1 mile course in 1:15:26.
He was followed by Phil Wallek (1:24:18), Mark Nicholls (1:25:22), Sam Mayes (1:25:22), Chris Alden (1:26:27), Leigh Smith (1:27:37, PB), Ben Watts (1:28:04), Richard Jerome (1:28:39), Jamie Goodhead (1:29:08), Oliver Day (1:30:48), Mark Santer (1:31:37), Laura Smith (1:34:16), Toby Murray-Smith (1:37:29), Florence Wolfe (1:39:26, PB), Katherine Wallek (1:40:22), Dylan Wallek (1:42:43), Kevin Cross (1:43:06), Ben Ayling (1:43:34), Darren Parsons (1:43:52), Gary Amor (1:48:42), Yasmine Allfrey (1:47:51, PB), Emma Goodhead (1:50:10), Jill Craigs (1:55:13), Mark Craigs (1:55:32), Jean Leak (2:00:12), Sally Symes (2:00:44), Christie Matthews (2:01:21), Claire Giles (2:00:18), Ella Stanbrook (2:05:06), Leo Watts (2:05:51), Keith Brown (2:06:00), Jonathan Leak (2:07:46), Isabelle Henton (2:09:22), Isobel Oughton (2:13:32, PB), Jason Wadey (2:09:12), John Schofield (2:11:48), Louise Douglas (2:19:33), Ruth Day (2:44:55) and Trevor Symes (2:46:19).
The Brighton Half was a big success and BHR members are already looking forward to next year’s renewal.
Elsewhere, Burgess Hill Runner Annette Maynard ran the Quicksilver Hampton Court Half Marathon.
This is described as a fast, flat and visually interesting course that borders the riverside grounds of the magnificent Hampton Court Palace. Annette finished the race in 1:45:30.
Florence Wolfe and Paul Kaynes ran the Tunbridge Wells Half Marathon, finishing in 1:41:50 and 2:14:16 respectively.