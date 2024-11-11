Burgess Hill 3s at Eastourne Saturday 9th November Burgess Hill 4s v Back to Hockey Ladies Sunday 10th

Burgess Hill Hockey Club Ladies 3s v Eastbourne 3s at Saffrons

Result: 2-0

In the first half Eastbourne were the dominant team creating chances but failing to convert - in part due to the experienced defence with Liz Crowther, Tracey Payne, Nicky Smith and Anisha Maxwell working hard at the back and Caitlin McCaffery in midfield.

Burgess Hill Back to Hockey eleven v Burgess Hill 4s

The second half was a different game with E. Sim and L. Schruers controlling the midfield making frequent forays into the Eastbourne defensive circle. The pressure paid off and the first short corner was a straight strike from Rebecca Marriner which was saved by the keeper and then put away by Louisa Sutton-Lane on the left post. The second goal came soon after with Marriner's strike coming off the keeper for Heidi Kingcome to do the honours this time from the right.

Team: Munden (GK), Maxwell (Capt), Marriner, Duffy, Payne, Crowther, Kingcome, Smith, Sim, McCaffery, Schruers, Maynard-Esdale, Sutton-Lane

Result: 6-0 (4s win)

This has become a fun fixture with some lively play.

The 4s goal scorers were Lynne Simmons (2), Ginette Read (2), Jane Amerio and I. Franklin.

The first half was the 4s all the way with five of the six goals scored: but the second half the back to hockey team was facilitated by Maisy Leak and the 4s only managed one goal: this was some in part demonstrating the improvement in all the back to hockey ladies.

Goal keeper Jess Dean ran end to end for penalty corners: thank you.

4s Team: Dean (GK), Smallman, Venables, Caddye (Capt), Smith N, Richardson, Amerio, Franklin, Maxwell, Meares, Simmons, Read

Back to Hockey eleven: Dean (GK), Leak, Rowen (Capt), Young, Steely, Donovan, Gibb, Taylor, Frier, Bennett, Scott, Duffy, Smith A

Many thanks to Maggie Rowen and Seb Bennett for umpiring.