Burgess Hill Ladies suffer hockey defeat to Crawley

Burgess Hill Hockey Club’s ladies’ fourth team lost 4-2 to Crawley threes at Hazelwick School, Crawley.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The third highest team in the division gave Hill another tough game and the opposition scored early at a penalty corner that Wendy Caddye tried to trap on the line but the pace of the shot threw the ball straight over the head of Perry Webber into the top of the net.

The score remained the same until after half-time and Hill were unable to hold back several breakaway attacks in the first 15 minutes of the half, which resulted in three more goals beating the defence, despite some excellent marking by Sarah Bailey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then Crawley seemed to tire and with Alison Gilham driving up the right and Jo Richardson driving up the left from deep, Hill were able to manufacture some short corners.

User (UGC) Submitted

With continued pressure Jane Amerio took a free hit in the 25 which Gillian Branagan returned, Amerio then took the shot which Becs Marriner put away on the rebound.

Hill didn't let up on their aggression and Branagan then drove from outside the 25 into the D and passed the ball to Marriner, who put a superbly angled shot into the bottom corner.

Hill Ladies: Webber (GK), Caddye (Capt), Richardson, Gilham, Branagan, Donovan, Marriner, Amerio, Bailey, Marriner, Griffiths, Rowen, Bennett.