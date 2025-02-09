Burgess Hill Runners are kept busy
Nicky Callus took part in the Pilgrim Challenge Multi-Day Ultra. This challenging event sees runners and walkers take on a one-day (33 miles) or two-day (66 miles) ultra marathon over the North Downs Way.
Nicky chose the two-day challenge, finishing day one in 7:55:31 and day two in 8:36:09.
Elsewhere, Ben Peters finished the Chichester 10k in 34:58. Simon and Sarah Thompson also took part, finishing in 1:05:21. Kevin Cross and Yasmine Allfrey finished the Bedgebury 10 Mile in East Sussex in 1:25:52 and 1:25:55.
And members even fitted in a few marathons – Mark Nicholls and Jamie Goodhead completed the new Four Piers Marathon from Bognor to Brighton via the English Coastal Path. Mark finished in 3:52:52 and Jamie in 4:02:04.
Farther afield, Rob Carr completed the Miami Marathon in 4:32:28.