Burgess Hill Runners are on the go – from 5k to 50 miles

It's been a busy couple of weeks for Burgess Hill Runners with a range of races to keep them busy.

By Community sport reporter
Published 28th Apr 2023, 11:00 BST

First was the South Downs Way 50, a popular local race for the brave ones of the club.

It's a 50-mile race along the South Downs Way along footpaths and bridleways. This year Dan Belton and Nicky Callus took on the challenge, Dan finishing in 9:26:43, and Nicky in 11:16:22.

There was another Sussex Road Relays event, this time in Preston Park, Brighton. Runners were in teams of three, each having to run the two-mile leg. Team one finished in 41:14, which included Phil Wallek (11:30), Steve Bee (13:59) and John Palmer (15:44).

BHR's Annette and John at the Boston Marathon
BHR's Annette and John at the Boston Marathon

Team two finished in 45:26, which included Kirsty Phillpot (12:25), Katherine Wallek (14:35) and Fiona Oldham (18:25). And team three finished in 54:15, which included Kim Gow (17:35), Diane Delderfield (19:39) and Antonia Boxall (17:00).

Gayle Tyler sped round the Battersea Park Runthrough 5k to get a PB of 20:13. Jamie Goodhead took on the Newport Marathon in 3:25:45 and Chris Page the Seaford Martello Half Marathon in 2:19:21.

BHR also had a runner, Annette Maynard, cross the Atlantic to take part in the world-famous Boston Marathon.

Even qualifying for the Boston race is no mean feat - unlike most other races, 80% of runners have to qualify, with charity runners making up just 20%.

Dan at the SDW 50 race
Dan at the SDW 50 race

Despite fantastic crowds and atmosphere, it was a tough day, with rain and strong winds from start to finish as well as ‘heartbreak hill’ at mile 21. She finished in 3:43:54.

Diane, Antonia and Kim at the Sussex Road Relays
Diane, Antonia and Kim at the Sussex Road Relays