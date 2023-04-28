First was the South Downs Way 50, a popular local race for the brave ones of the club.
It's a 50-mile race along the South Downs Way along footpaths and bridleways. This year Dan Belton and Nicky Callus took on the challenge, Dan finishing in 9:26:43, and Nicky in 11:16:22.
There was another Sussex Road Relays event, this time in Preston Park, Brighton. Runners were in teams of three, each having to run the two-mile leg. Team one finished in 41:14, which included Phil Wallek (11:30), Steve Bee (13:59) and John Palmer (15:44).
Team two finished in 45:26, which included Kirsty Phillpot (12:25), Katherine Wallek (14:35) and Fiona Oldham (18:25). And team three finished in 54:15, which included Kim Gow (17:35), Diane Delderfield (19:39) and Antonia Boxall (17:00).
Gayle Tyler sped round the Battersea Park Runthrough 5k to get a PB of 20:13. Jamie Goodhead took on the Newport Marathon in 3:25:45 and Chris Page the Seaford Martello Half Marathon in 2:19:21.
BHR also had a runner, Annette Maynard, cross the Atlantic to take part in the world-famous Boston Marathon.
Even qualifying for the Boston race is no mean feat - unlike most other races, 80% of runners have to qualify, with charity runners making up just 20%.
Despite fantastic crowds and atmosphere, it was a tough day, with rain and strong winds from start to finish as well as ‘heartbreak hill’ at mile 21. She finished in 3:43:54.