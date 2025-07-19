Burgess Hill Runners busy with races up and down the country

As temperatures rose, Burgess Hill Runners kept themselves busy with races up and down the country, as well as further afield.

In the latest WSFRL race, the Trundle View, Joe Jervis finished first in 31:35. He was followed by Stephen Divers (37:29), Andy Sayers (39:05), Annette Maynard (39:28), Stuart Condie (44:06), Jill Bennett (46:07), Chris Page (46:43), John Palmer (47:14), Hugh Stevenage (50:11), and Jay Wadey (51:16).

In the Worthing 10k, Travis Golbey finished in 42:31, followed by Oliver Dewdney (44:30), Gayle Tyler (44:41), Alex Wintle (45:12), Susan Wintle (46:58), Matt Baty (54:32), Izzy Dewdney (54:37), Theresa Chalk (1:04:21), Melanie Aslin (1:09:24), and Antonia Boxall (1:10:14). And in the Wisborough 5k, Yasmine Allfrey and Rosanna Allfrey both finished in 33:30.

In the 50km South Downs Way race, Ben Peters was first for BHR, and 6th overall, in 3:56:38. He was followed by Dylan Wallek (4:38:32), Phil Wallek (4:52:59), Kath Wallek (5:13:10), and Rob Carr finished (7:49:50).

The SDWR BHR team

Travelling farther afield was Chris Maule, who took on the Cork Marathon, and finished in 2:46:53. In the Ultra Scotland 100, Rob Carr finished in 37:41:41.

And travelling much further was Tlou Mati, who took on the famous Comrades Ultra Marathon, a 55 mile race in South Africa. She finished this historic race in 11:43:40.

In the LightLink, Oliver Dewdney finished in 50:10, followed by Simon Thompson (53:54), Izzy Dewdney (1:02:43), and Claire Giles (1:09:35). In the Wythall and Hollywood run, Gayle Tyler finished in 21:21.

There was also the return of the South Downs Way Relay, a 100-mile race along the South Downs Way, consisting of 18 stages, teams of six runners and a driver/team manager.

The BHR team at WSFRL Trundle View race

This year, the start saw high winds and low visibility with a sea fret enveloping the tops of the Downs. Conditions meant that racing was suspended with all the runners sticking together for safety.

Once down to the Birling Gap, the racing began in earnest. The weather soon cleared and the rest of the day was spend in hot, sunny and humid conditions.

The BHR team consisted of Phil McManus, Phil Payne, Chris Maule, Phil Wallek, Matthew Southam and Dylan Wallek, with Justin Blunt driving. They finished in 12:01:56, coming in fifth overall.

Congratulations to all the runners for putting in a great performance in challenging conditions. Special mention to the team driver and managers and to those who marshalled at the Shoreham change-over point.