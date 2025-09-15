Burgess Hill Runners clock up the miles in style

From windswept shores to Nordic cityscapes, Burgess Hill Runners have once again been clocking up the miles in style.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First up, another West Sussex Fun Run League race, this time hosted by the Worthing Striders - the Highdown Hike.

Oliver Day was first for BHR, in a time of 35:36. He was followed by Stephen Divers (40:23), Andy Sayers (41:29), Andrew Bishop (41:35), Stuart Condie (46:09), Rob Carr (47:50), Loretta Gendle (49:07), Chris Page (50:05), Izzy Dewdney (50:34), Richard Gendle (51:20), Jill Bennett (52:16), Hugh Stevenage (53:28), Martin Skeats (55:04), Karen Willett (55:24), Theresa Chalk (56:55), and Ruth Day (1:04:15)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A small group took on the scenic Henfield Half Marathon. Oliver Day was first for BHR, in a time of 1:38:59. He was followed by Gayle Tyler (1:56:47), Gary Parr (1:57:19), John Poustie (1:59:00), and Sarah Parr (2:38:20).

The BHR team at Highdown Hike

A fast point-to-point race held on August Bank Holiday, the Kings Head Canter is a local favourite – flat, fast, and finishing at the pub.

In the Kings Head Canter 5k, Oliver Day was first for BHR, in a time of 19:44. He was followed by Travis Golbey (20:33), Stephen Divers (22:52), Andrew Bishop (23:11), Jill Bennett (29:29), Theresa Chalk (30:14), Martin Skeats (31:40), and Kim Gow (36:02).

Elsewhere, in the Helsinki Marathon Rob Carr finished in 4:09:53. And finally, in the Rye 10 - a scenic coastal 10k with rolling hills and sea breezes, Hugh Stevenage finished in 58:04.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Run the Raid Lindisfarne Half Marathon, a race that crosses the tidal causeway to Holy Island, Simon Thompson finished in 2:11:41. And in another coastal race Annette Maynard and John Palmer took on the Isle of Wight Half Marathon, finishing in 1:52:36 and 2:29:39 respectively.