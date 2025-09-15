Burgess Hill Runners clock up the miles in style
First up, another West Sussex Fun Run League race, this time hosted by the Worthing Striders - the Highdown Hike.
Oliver Day was first for BHR, in a time of 35:36. He was followed by Stephen Divers (40:23), Andy Sayers (41:29), Andrew Bishop (41:35), Stuart Condie (46:09), Rob Carr (47:50), Loretta Gendle (49:07), Chris Page (50:05), Izzy Dewdney (50:34), Richard Gendle (51:20), Jill Bennett (52:16), Hugh Stevenage (53:28), Martin Skeats (55:04), Karen Willett (55:24), Theresa Chalk (56:55), and Ruth Day (1:04:15)
A small group took on the scenic Henfield Half Marathon. Oliver Day was first for BHR, in a time of 1:38:59. He was followed by Gayle Tyler (1:56:47), Gary Parr (1:57:19), John Poustie (1:59:00), and Sarah Parr (2:38:20).
A fast point-to-point race held on August Bank Holiday, the Kings Head Canter is a local favourite – flat, fast, and finishing at the pub.
In the Kings Head Canter 5k, Oliver Day was first for BHR, in a time of 19:44. He was followed by Travis Golbey (20:33), Stephen Divers (22:52), Andrew Bishop (23:11), Jill Bennett (29:29), Theresa Chalk (30:14), Martin Skeats (31:40), and Kim Gow (36:02).
Elsewhere, in the Helsinki Marathon Rob Carr finished in 4:09:53. And finally, in the Rye 10 - a scenic coastal 10k with rolling hills and sea breezes, Hugh Stevenage finished in 58:04.
In the Run the Raid Lindisfarne Half Marathon, a race that crosses the tidal causeway to Holy Island, Simon Thompson finished in 2:11:41. And in another coastal race Annette Maynard and John Palmer took on the Isle of Wight Half Marathon, finishing in 1:52:36 and 2:29:39 respectively.