This was not for a barbecue or dip in the sea though – it was for the return of a West Sussex Fun Run League favourite, the Arunners Beach Run at Littlehampton.
First for BHR was Mark Nicholls in 31:14. He was followed by Chris Alden (32:43), Kirsty Phillpot (33:11), Oliver Dewdney (34:47), Fred Sykes (35:11), Neil Phillpot (35:35), Andrew Bishop (36:45), Jack Clayton (38:49), Luke McMahon (39:17), Stuart Condie (39:57), Stephen Diver (40:03), Chris Page (41:38), Phil Latham (43:11), John Palmer (44:02), George Wotton (45:05), Claire Giles (46:38), Jane Owen (46:38), Hugh Stevenage (53:08), David Clark (1:04:55) and Eileen Adlam (1:12:38).
A group of BHR members took part in the Weald Challenge Half Marathon, a trail race starting and finishing in the village of Chiddingly, taking in the Wealdway and other scenic Sussex countryside.
Kath Wallek was first for BHR in 2:10:19. She was followed by Susan Wintle (2:11:26), Lee Crow (2:25:52), Chris Page (2:33:08), Joanne Dodkin (2:54:47) and Charlie Kristoffersen (2:55:26).Annette Maynard was first for BHR in the Run Winsborough 10k in 49:38 and also came first in her age group and seventh woman overall. She was followed by Malcolm Slater (1:15:56) and Karen Sargeant (1:15:57). Rosanna Allfrey ran the 5k in 36:54.In London, Ella Stanbrook and Sam Chislett ran the Richmond Park 10 both finishing in 1:13:17.
Nicky Callus completed the Tenerife Bluetrail Ultra, a 73k climb from sea level to a peak of 3,500m . She finished the course in 10:54:20.