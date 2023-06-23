As the heat continues, where better for Burgess Hill Runners to spend an evening than a West Sussex beach?

This was not for a barbecue or dip in the sea though – it was for the return of a West Sussex Fun Run League favourite, the Arunners Beach Run at Littlehampton.

First for BHR was Mark Nicholls in 31:14. He was followed by Chris Alden (32:43), Kirsty Phillpot (33:11), Oliver Dewdney (34:47), Fred Sykes (35:11), Neil Phillpot (35:35), Andrew Bishop (36:45), Jack Clayton (38:49), Luke McMahon (39:17), Stuart Condie (39:57), Stephen Diver (40:03), Chris Page (41:38), Phil Latham (43:11), John Palmer (44:02), George Wotton (45:05), Claire Giles (46:38), Jane Owen (46:38), Hugh Stevenage (53:08), David Clark (1:04:55) and Eileen Adlam (1:12:38).

A group of BHR members took part in the Weald Challenge Half Marathon, a trail race starting and finishing in the village of Chiddingly, taking in the Wealdway and other scenic Sussex countryside.

Burgess HIll Runners at the beach run in Littlehampton

Kath Wallek was first for BHR in 2:10:19. She was followed by Susan Wintle (2:11:26), Lee Crow (2:25:52), Chris Page (2:33:08), Joanne Dodkin (2:54:47) and Charlie Kristoffersen (2:55:26).Annette Maynard was first for BHR in the Run Winsborough 10k in 49:38 and also came first in her age group and seventh woman overall. She was followed by Malcolm Slater (1:15:56) and Karen Sargeant (1:15:57). Rosanna Allfrey ran the 5k in 36:54.In London, Ella Stanbrook and Sam Chislett ran the Richmond Park 10 both finishing in 1:13:17.