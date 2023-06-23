NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub

Burgess Hill Runners head to beach – but it’s work not play

As the heat continues, where better for Burgess Hill Runners to spend an evening than a West Sussex beach?
By Community sport reporter
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 10:00 BST

This was not for a barbecue or dip in the sea though – it was for the return of a West Sussex Fun Run League favourite, the Arunners Beach Run at Littlehampton.

First for BHR was Mark Nicholls in 31:14. He was followed by Chris Alden (32:43), Kirsty Phillpot (33:11), Oliver Dewdney (34:47), Fred Sykes (35:11), Neil Phillpot (35:35), Andrew Bishop (36:45), Jack Clayton (38:49), Luke McMahon (39:17), Stuart Condie (39:57), Stephen Diver (40:03), Chris Page (41:38), Phil Latham (43:11), John Palmer (44:02), George Wotton (45:05), Claire Giles (46:38), Jane Owen (46:38), Hugh Stevenage (53:08), David Clark (1:04:55) and Eileen Adlam (1:12:38).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A group of BHR members took part in the Weald Challenge Half Marathon, a trail race starting and finishing in the village of Chiddingly, taking in the Wealdway and other scenic Sussex countryside.

Most Popular
Burgess HIll Runners at the beach run in LittlehamptonBurgess HIll Runners at the beach run in Littlehampton
Burgess HIll Runners at the beach run in Littlehampton

Kath Wallek was first for BHR in 2:10:19. She was followed by Susan Wintle (2:11:26), Lee Crow (2:25:52), Chris Page (2:33:08), Joanne Dodkin (2:54:47) and Charlie Kristoffersen (2:55:26).Annette Maynard was first for BHR in the Run Winsborough 10k in 49:38 and also came first in her age group and seventh woman overall. She was followed by Malcolm Slater (1:15:56) and Karen Sargeant (1:15:57). Rosanna Allfrey ran the 5k in 36:54.In London, Ella Stanbrook and Sam Chislett ran the Richmond Park 10 both finishing in 1:13:17.

Nicky Callus completed the Tenerife Bluetrail Ultra, a 73k climb from sea level to a peak of 3,500m . She finished the course in 10:54:20.

Related topics:West Sussex