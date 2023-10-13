Burgess Hill Runners impress in Barns Green, London, Lewes and Tonbridge

The return of a favourite in the Burgess Hill Runners race calendar came in the form of Run Barns Green.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Run Barns Green includes a 5k, 10k and half marathon near Horsham in West Sussex. They are all run on closed roads through the countryside and pass through the historic Christ's Hospital school.

BHR turned up in their masses to the 10k and the half marathon and came home with more than one podium finish! In the 10k, Chris Alden was first for BHR in 39:19 and came second in his age category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was followed by Kirsty Phillpot (41:34), who came first in her age category as well as third woman overall, Paul Prosser (42:10), Jamie Goodhead (43:18), Gayle Tyler (44:22) who came first in her age category, Neil Phillpot (44:50), Stuart Condie (53:30), Chris Page (54:14), David Anscombe (55:03), Sheryl Caldecourt (55:09), John Schofield (56:27) who also came third in his age category, Martin Skeats (58:05), Isobel Oughton (58:17), Kim Gow (1:01:02), Malcolm Slater (1:10:58) and Ruth Day (1:11:14).

Burgess Hill Runners at Barns Green | Picture courtesy of Mark Santer

In the half, Ben Peters was first for BHR in 1:26:08. He was followed by Mark Nicholls (1:27:10), Oliver Day (1:31:42), Mark Santer (1:38:49), Oliver Dewdney (1:42:03), Andrew Bishop (1:42:28), Darren Parsons (1:47:30), Susan Wintle (1:55:20), Cath Beckett (1:57:26), Emma Watson (2:11:00) and Stephen Divers (2:28:14).

Elsewhere, Adam Jandrell was first for BHR in the Vitality London 10k, finishing in 47:39. He was followed by, Karen Hancock (1:02:22), Wendy White (1:03:28), Karen Sargeant (1:11:34), Helen Pratt (1:13:52), Antonia Boxall (1:15:36) and Jacqui Sims (1:22:02).

And last but not least, Andrew Biggs completed the Robin Hood Half Marathon in Nottingham in 1:31:13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Goodhead and David Leen travelled to Cardiff for the Cardiff Half Marathon, a flat, fast and scenic course around the Welsh capital. Jamie finished in 1:36:45 and David in 2:45:21.

Burgess Hill Runners at Lewes | Picture courtesy of Ella Stanbrook

Staying local, a group took part in the Lewes AC 10 Mile and 5 Mile Downland trail runs. With fully off-road routes across the undulating South Downs, runners were treated to some picturesque trails around Black Cap and Mount Harry. In the 10 Mile race, Chris Alden was first for BHR in 1:12:54. He was followed by Oliver Day (1:16:41), Kath Wallek and Neil Phillpot (1:30:45), Cath Beckett (1:36:49), Yasmine Allfrey (1:38:42) and Ella Stanbrook (1:46:49). In the 5 Mile race, Sam Chislett finished in 51:39.

Elsewhere, Steve Barrett finished the Tonbridge Half Marathon in 1:52:28, and Chris Page finished the East Grinstead 10k in 54:08.