There are just the two races to report on this week involving members of Burgess Hill Runners.

These were the Angmering Bluebell 10k and 10-mile races, and the latest West Sussex Fun Run League race.

The Angmering Bluebell runs take place on the first Sunday in May each year, and are held in the grounds of the Angmering Park Estate.

They coincide with the height of bluebell season in West Sussex making for a beautifully scenic run.

Chris, George, Ruth and Oliver at the Bluebell race

In the ten-mile race, Oliver Day was first up for Burgess Hill Runners in 1:06:40.

He was followed by Chris Page (1:36:08), Hugh Stevenage (1:43:54) and George Wotton (2:08:31).

In the 10k, Jo Dodkin was first for BHR in 56:27. She was followed by Charlie Kristoffersen (57:31) and Ruth Day (1:13:55).

It was also the weekend of the Portslade Hedgehooper 5 – a West Sussex Fun Run League race.

BHR had six members take part, led by Travis Golbey who finished in 36:58.

He was followed by Jamie Goodhead (38:51), Oliver Dewdney (40:31), Annette Maynard (42:55), Eileen Adlam (1:18:30) and Malcolm Slater (1:18:32).

