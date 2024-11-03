It's been a busy few weeks at Burgess Hill Runners, with members travelling near and far to take part in races.

In a West Sussex Fun Run League race, BHR had a big turnout at the Haywards Heath Harriers Great Walstead race.

First across the line for BHR was Chris Alden in 36:04. He was followed by Oliver Day (39:32), Travis Golbey (39:34), Oliver Dewdney (40:20), Steve Barrett (40:40), Sharona Harrington (41:06), Annette Maynard (43:56). Gayle Tyler (43:56), Stephen Divers (49:39), Izzy Dewdney (50:08), Nicky Callus (50:30), Jill Bennett (50:53), Theresa Chalk (51:40), Chris Page (52:39), John Palmer (53:27), Nigel Cruttenden (54:23), Rainer Hirt (56:09), Laura Walton (57:17), Jayne Leaney (58:08), Kim Cruttenden (58:44), Julia Powell (58:55), Ruth Day (1:09:19) and Hugh Stevenage (1:14:47).

In the Lancing Eagles Steepdown Challenge, also in the WSFRL, Travis Golbey was first for BHR in 36:01. He was followed by John Schofield (49:55), Chris Page (49:55), Stephen Divers (51:15), Jill Bennett (51:16), John Palmer (53:56) and Theresa Chalk (58:47).

Carlos Reyes at Beachy Head Half Marathon

The Beachy Head races included a marathon, half marathon, ultra and 10k - all with challenging yet scenic routes around that area of Eastbourne. In the half, Carlos Reyes finished in 2:00:07. And in the marathon, Rob Carr was first for BHR in 5:15:42. He was followed by father and daughter duo Jamie and Hannah Goodhead (5:16:52), and Lee Crow (5:27:07).

Next, a whole host of half marathons. Alan Fry finished the Royal Parks Half Marathon in 2:04:36, Andrew Biggs the Eden Half Marathon in 1:43:20, Claire Giles the Venice Half Marathon in 2:17:49, and Yasmine Allfrey and Kevin Cross the Bedgebury Half Marathon in 1:52:07 and 1:52:05.

A small group took on the Oxford Half Marathon. Leo Watts and Ben Watts finished first for BHR in 1:37:11, followed by Yasmine Allfrey (1:48:18) and Ella Chislett (2:11:49).

Rob Carr continued his spell of long distances races abroad, finishing both the Zagreb Marathon (4:11:54) and the Ljubljana Marathon (4:13:16). Chris Maule finished the Abingdon Marathon in 2:47:12. John Palmer finished the Worthing 10k in 59:54. And Ella Chislett finished the 10 mile Cabbage Patch race in 1:40:27.

John Palmer and Annette Maynard represented BHR in the Goodwood Cross Country League, finishing in 45:17 for John in the 8k race and 23:37 for Anette in the 5k race.