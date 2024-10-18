Burgess Hill Runners rack up fine finishes in Barns Green and Lewes
The Barns Green series of races are always a popular weekend in the BHR race calendar.
In the half marathon Ben Peters was first for BHR in 1:23:04. He was followed by Paul Prosser (1:30:56), Travis Golbey (1:32:20), Andrew Bishop (1:41:49), Christie Matthews (1:42:13), Edward Lambert (1:42:31), Kevin Cross (1:42:52), Sharona Harrington (1:46:02), Lee Crow (1:51:50), Tshepho Mati (2:00:10), Jill Bennett (2:06:05), Isobel Dewdney (2:07:56), Alan Fry (2:07:58) and Tlou Mati (2:32:51).
In the 10k, Chris Alden was first for BHR in 38:35. He was followed by Jamie Goodhead (40:50), Mark Santer (41:32), Neil Phillpot (41:53), Gayle Tyler (44:58), Yasmine Allfrey (47:57), Debbie Saint (50:05), Nigel Cruttenden (55:46), Emma Watson (56:46), Chris Page (56:28), John Schofield (57:09), Kim Cruttenden (1:01:19), Laura Walton (1:01:21), Marlene McHale (1:01:59), Jayne Leaney (1:02:50), Theresa Chalk (1:07:38), Karen Sargeant (1:08:42) and Lorraine Hewitt (1:12:14).
In the 5k, Rosanna Allfrey finished in 34:54, and David Clark in 45:15.
Another big group took part in the Lewes Downlands 10 Mile race hosted by the Lewes Athletics Club. Ben Peters was first for BHR in 1:10:45. He was followed by Chris Alden (1:12:11), Phil Wallek (1:15:42), Tom Wheatley (1:20:14), Oliver Day (1:20:20), Katherine Wallek (1:22:49), Andrew Bishop (1:24:16), Annette Maynard (1:30:48), Nicky Callus (1:40:37 - and first in category), Laura Walton (1:52:15), Jayne Leaney (1:57:57) and John Palmer (1:58:58).
Elsewhere, Andrew Biggs finished the Nottingham Half Marathon in 1:28:49. Paul Kaynes finished the Belfast Half Marathon in 2:08:44. And Annette Maynard and John Palmer finished the Berlin Marathon in 3:45:16 and 4:46:15 respectively.
And Rob Car took on the Glasgow to Edinburgh 57 mile ultra-marathon, finishing in 11:08:37.
