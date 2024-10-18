Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A range of races including some club favourites have been occupying Burgess Hill Runners.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Barns Green series of races are always a popular weekend in the BHR race calendar.

In the half marathon Ben Peters was first for BHR in 1:23:04. He was followed by Paul Prosser (1:30:56), Travis Golbey (1:32:20), Andrew Bishop (1:41:49), Christie Matthews (1:42:13), Edward Lambert (1:42:31), Kevin Cross (1:42:52), Sharona Harrington (1:46:02), Lee Crow (1:51:50), Tshepho Mati (2:00:10), Jill Bennett (2:06:05), Isobel Dewdney (2:07:56), Alan Fry (2:07:58) and Tlou Mati (2:32:51).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the 10k, Chris Alden was first for BHR in 38:35. He was followed by Jamie Goodhead (40:50), Mark Santer (41:32), Neil Phillpot (41:53), Gayle Tyler (44:58), Yasmine Allfrey (47:57), Debbie Saint (50:05), Nigel Cruttenden (55:46), Emma Watson (56:46), Chris Page (56:28), John Schofield (57:09), Kim Cruttenden (1:01:19), Laura Walton (1:01:21), Marlene McHale (1:01:59), Jayne Leaney (1:02:50), Theresa Chalk (1:07:38), Karen Sargeant (1:08:42) and Lorraine Hewitt (1:12:14).

Andrew at the Nottingham Half

In the 5k, Rosanna Allfrey finished in 34:54, and David Clark in 45:15.

Another big group took part in the Lewes Downlands 10 Mile race hosted by the Lewes Athletics Club. Ben Peters was first for BHR in 1:10:45. He was followed by Chris Alden (1:12:11), Phil Wallek (1:15:42), Tom Wheatley (1:20:14), Oliver Day (1:20:20), Katherine Wallek (1:22:49), Andrew Bishop (1:24:16), Annette Maynard (1:30:48), Nicky Callus (1:40:37 - and first in category), Laura Walton (1:52:15), Jayne Leaney (1:57:57) and John Palmer (1:58:58).

Elsewhere, Andrew Biggs finished the Nottingham Half Marathon in 1:28:49. Paul Kaynes finished the Belfast Half Marathon in 2:08:44. And Annette Maynard and John Palmer finished the Berlin Marathon in 3:45:16 and 4:46:15 respectively.

And Rob Car took on the Glasgow to Edinburgh 57 mile ultra-marathon, finishing in 11:08:37.