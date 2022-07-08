Burgess Hill Runners relish Three Peaks trip

Burgess Hill Runners during their Three Peaks Challenge

It is one of the most popular trekking challenges in the UK, and involves climbing the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales (Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon), one after another within 24 hours, 48 hours or three days.

The summit of Snowdon ended up being out of reach due to poor weather, with two teams having to turn around mid-ascent.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nevertheless all teams put an immense effort in and made it up and down Ben Nevis and Scafell Pike.

Burgess Hill Runners have been enjoying all the summer races

They raised over £1,100 for the Association for Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Disorders.

Congratulations go to Jack Maynard (who did the trek, organised it and led training), Annette Maynard, Andy Biggs, Jayne Leaney, Sharona Harrington, Daniel Belton, Neil Phillpot, Emma Leeson McManus, Tlou Mati, David Anscombe and Kevin Walker – and the drviers, cooks and support crew.

Another group of BHRs travelled to Dorset for the Giants Head Marathon, Half Marathon and Sydling Hill 10k.

In the marathon, Jane Owen and Fred Sykes finished in 5:55:03 and Claire Giles in 6:31:06 In the half marathon, Chania Hemsley Smith finished in 2:39:01 and Wendy White and Marianne Kilkelly in 3:41:20. In the Sydling Hill 10k race, Helen Pratt finished in 2:09:22.

MSTC's Paul Newsome at Eastbourne

In the inaugural Brighton Trail Marathon, Phil Wallek was first for BHR in 3:21:34. He was followed by Chris Alden in 3:58:56, Ben Watts in 3:59:52, Andrew Bishop in 4:27:20, Kath Wallek in 4:41:30, Emma Buckland in 5:13:33 and Hugh Stevenage in 7:05:00.

Kirsty Phillpot finished the Eastbourne 10k in 41:49 and came in second overall female, and Ella Stanbrook took on the Ranelagh Harriers Richmond 10k in 54:09.

BHR held their own West Sussex Fun Run League race, the Downlands Dash. While most runners were volunteering and cheering on the 171 runners and 25 juniors, BHRs Trevor and Sally Symes took on the 4.5 mile route in 40.02 and 39:40 respectively.

MSTC

It’s been a busy period for Mid Sussex Triathlon Club members participating in swimming, sprint and ironman triathlons and cycling Sportives.

Doug MacTaggart was at Pennington Flash Lake for the Bolton Ironman (3.8km swim, 112km bike & 42.2km run. Doug finished 27th out of 60 in 14.32.08 in the M55-59 category.

Stewart Conway had travelled to Bavaria in Germany for the world's biggest long distance triathlon event at Roth bei Nurnberg.

Stewart finished 45th out of 594 in the M50 category in 10.43.38.

In the JLL Property Triathlon event at Dorney Lake, Tom Wade did brilliantly, first in his M 35-39 age group in the 2.2km swim.

Florence Wolfe and David Howard Jones completed the Triathlon (750m swim, 21.2km bike & 5km run) in 1.26.30 and 1.33.23 respectively.

At the Hever Festival of Endurance 10km Swim, it was Adam Bryant's first time in the 10km swim and he was happy with his time of 4hr 11min considering the weeds and twisty coursel.

In the Wolfe Sportive Bike Ride, Westerham, Simon and Joanne Barton and Sam Crofts enjoyed the popular 72-mile ride through lovely Kent countryside.

At Eastbourne, Paul Newsome had a brilliant result placing first in the M35-39 category and 7th overall in the Eastbourne Standard Triathlon (1.2km swim, 56 mile bike & 13.1km run) in 2.09.53.

Richard Brazier also participated, in the M55-59 age group finishing in 2.46.28.