Burgess Hill Runners take on wide range of races

A wide range of races to report on this week.

First up the latest West Sussex Fun Run League race, this time hosted by Steyning AC - the Roundhill Romp.

First for BHR was Mark Nicholls in 41:49. He was followed by Paul Prosser (43:59), Gayle Tyler (49:45), John Poustie (49:51), Andrew Bishop (50:03), Trevor Symes (51:37), Suse Potts (53:42), Sally Symes (57:01), Chris Page (1:00:44), Jill Bennett and Stephen Divers (1:01:44), John Palmer (1:02:36), Claire Giles (1:05:02) and Hugh Stevenage (1:19:13).

We also recently hosted our own West Sussex Fun Run League race, the Downlands Dash. Most of our members took up marshalling positions - but we had a small group take part in the race.

St Lawrence Fair Fun Run.

First was Ben Peters who finished in 31:57. He was followed by Annette Maynard (36:43), Oliver Dewdney (37:55), Robert Carr (41:07) and Kim Gow (who took on the role of back marker, 1:11:00).

In another big turnout - this week also saw the return of the St Lawrence Fair Fun Run, always a popular one for BHR. Phil Wallek was first for BHR in 39:54 and second overall.

He was followed by Chris Alden (40:53 and 3rd overall), Tom Wheatley (41:29), Dylan Wallek (42:26), Neil Phillpot (44:20), Sharona Harrington (46:10), Gayle Tyler (47:20), Kath Wallek (47:24), Annette Maynard (48:37), Gary Parr (52:43), Trevor Symes (56:14), Chris Page (58:01), Sarah Parr (63:12) and Marlene McHale (1:08:58).

Elsewhere, Annette Maynard and John Palmer travelled to the Isle of Wight for the Needles Half Marathon - considered one of the toughest but most scenic half marathons in the UK. They finished in 1:53:59 and 2:36:55 respectively.

Needles Half Marathon, John and Annette.

Nicky Callus took on another momentous event, the Serpent Trail 100k, long-distance trail race through breathtaking areas of the South Downs National Park. She finished in 17:16:31.

And last but not least, Chris Maule came third overall in the recent Goodwood 10k, finishing in 35:36.