Burgess Hill Runners up and running for 2025

It's been a busy start to the year for Burgess Hill Runners.

First was the return of a popular event for the club, the LDWA Winter Tanners 20 and 30. This challenge is not for the faint-hearted, with the options of a 20-mile or 30-mile walk or run, along cross country footpaths and bridleways.

Map reading skills are required! In the 20mile route, on which Jill Bennett and Stephen Divers finished first for BHR in 4:54. They were followed by Karen Harvey, Nicola Dawson and Stephanie Harding, who all finished in 7:18.

In the 30-mile route, Nicky Callus finished first for BHR in 7:08. She was followed by Daniel Belton and John Palmer, who finished in 9:34.

Karen S, Karen W, Antonia and Theresa fly the flag for Burgess Hill Runners at Newhaven 10k

Some BHR members took part in a new race for the area, the BrighTen, a 10-mile race along Brighton seafront.

Neil Phillpot was first for BHR in 1:08:45. He was followed by Kirsty Phillpot (1:10:17), Annette Maynard (1:22:03) and Luke McMahon (1:31:17)

A group travelled to Newhaven to take part in the costal Newhaven 10k.

Karen Willett was first for BHR in 1:01:26. She was followed by Antonia Boxall (1:02:01), Theresa Chalk (1:03:43) and Karen Sargent (1:08:19).

Ruth Day completed the Romsey five-mile in 56:49.